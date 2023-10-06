Britney Spears' Father Jamie Hospitalized with Bacterial Infection

Getty

The pop star's dad is reportedly now recovering in an infectious disease outpatient facility after being hospitalized.

Britney Spears' estranged father, Jamie Spears, was hospitalized for a severe infection for weeks.

According to Page Six and People, the pop star's dad was sick with a bacterial infection and required surgery.

"Jamie has been suffering with a bad infection that has required surgery," a source told Page Six, which first reported the news of Jamie's hospitalization on Thursday. "He has been hospitalized for weeks in a special infectious disease facility."

Another source told the outlet that he's "severely ill."

Per People, Jamie is now recovering in an infectious disease outpatient facility.

The 71-year-old has battled health issues over the years and has been hospitalized several times. In late August, TMZ reported that Jamie was hospitalized several months prior after doctors thought he had a health problem in his kidneys. However, they discovered the root of the issue was an infection that stemmed from a knee replacement he had 16 years ago.

At the time, the outlet said Jamie was undergoing another surgery, noting that he had lost over 25 pounds due to his health issues.

Britney's 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, two months after Jamie was suspended as Britney's conservator. Since then, they've been estranged.