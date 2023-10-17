Christina Aguilera Weighs In On Britney Spears' Upcoming Memoir

Getty

"I'm hoping that, you know, everything is all good with her, and everything's beautiful," the singer told Jimmy Kimmel of Britney, whose tell-all memoir, The Woman In Me, comes out later this month.

Christina Aguilera is sharing her thoughts on Britney Spears' upcoming memoir.

While appearing on Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the five-time Grammy winner weighed in on the upcoming release of Britney's highly-anticipated tell-all memoir, The Woman In Me, revealing whether or not she believes she'll be mentioned in the book.

"Dude, I don't know. I don't know," Christina, 42, said, to which Kimmel then asked if she "hope[s]" she'll be featured in the memoir.

I don't know," she replied with a laugh. "Am I hoping? I mean, I'm hoping that, you know, everything is all good with her, and everything's beautiful. I think the future should be celebrated."

Kimmel pressed further, jokingly asking Xtina if she'd rather be in it or not be in it, before the late-night host quipped, "I would like to be in it."

"Let's put it this way," Christina said. "I'd rather be it you than me. So hopefully you'll be in it. You'll make the book."

The Burlesque has known the "Toxic" singer since they appeared on the Mickey Mouse Club together as children. The two were often compared to and pitted against one another, something they, at times, played into.

Despite the pop stars both sharing somewhat shady comments toward one another in the past, Xtina extended her solidarity and support to Britney following the termination of her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.

During an appearance on The Enrique Santos Show in January 2022, Christina stated that she "would like to" speak to her former pop rival and would be open to a line of communication.

"I would always be open to that," she said. "It's a subject that I definitely want to be careful of because I never want to speak out of [turn] about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for."