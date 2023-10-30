Matthew Perry's Ex-Fiancee Molly Hurwitz' Heartbreaking Tribute to 'Complicated' Man She Loved

Getty

Molly Hurwitz, who was engaged to Matthew Perry from 2018 to 2021, recalls watching Friends with him in preparation of the Max reunion special, which is something the actor has said he tried to avoid doing because he could see his addictions on the screen.

While Matthew Perry and Molly Hurwitz would call off their engagement in June 2021, she is still able to cherish some of the wonderful moments they spent together.

Two days after his tragic passing at 54 years old, the producer paid tribute to the man she said she loved "deeper than I could comprehend," with a beautiful message. With their relationship lasting from 2018 to 2021, she was with him as he prepared for the '21 Friends reunion on Max.

"As the Friends reunion was approaching, we rewatched the show together," Hurwitz wrote. "'F--k, I was so good!! See what I did there???'"

"We rewound and studied scenes. Our respect and appreciation of humor is something that connected us," she continued. "Being with him as he rediscovered his brilliance was magical."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She also touched on his depths as a human being, while hinting at the challenges they faced together, and perhaps what ultimately would drive them apart.

"I obviously knew that man in a very different way, too," she wrote. "While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known."

"No one in my adult life has had a more profound impact on me than Matthew Langford Perry," Hurwitz continued. "I have tremendous gratitude for that, for everything I learned from our relationship."

She then mentioned Al Anon, "an invaluable resource for those who love someone struggling with this destructive disease." She said she feels relief that Perry is at peace, while also noting, "he would love that the world is talking about how talented he was. And he really was very talented."

While Perry might have finally come to recognize his talent by revisiting his most famous work ahead of that Max reunion, he's said that he generally tries to avoid dipping in on Friends for one very heartbreaking and raw reason.

Speaking with Tom Power in November 2022, per Slashfilm, Perry said that he couldn't bring himself to watch the show because "I could go drinking ... opiates ... drinking ... cocaine. Like I could tell season by season by how I looked."

Instead of being able to enjoy the humor or friendship between the cast members, Perry can't help but break down what his various addiction struggles are based on how his character looks.

In an excerpt shared to People from his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which came out last year, Perry wrote, "You can track the trajectory of my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season -- when I'm carrying weight, it's alcohol; when I'm skinny, it's pills. When I have a goatee, it's lots of pills."

At the same time, he told Power he wanted to change his attitude about the show and try and immerse himself in this show that remains this cultural experience that's now touched multiple generations.

"It's become this important, significant thing and I, you know, I would watch that again. It was really funny and all the people were nice," he said. "And I've been too worried about this."