Dubai's Lesa Milan Drops 'Top-Tier Shade' on RHOA's Sheree Whitfield in Tense BravoCon Exchange

Bravo

Andy Cohen was beside himself when Real Housewives of Dubai cast member Lesa Milan targeted Shereé Whitfield over her fashion, leading the Real Housewives of Atlanta legend to strut her stuff runway-style in one high heel and one sandal, due to an injury.

It was a visual no one expected, and that probably includes Shereé Whitfield herself. But The Real Housewives of Atlanta suddenly found herself showing off her designer gown with a foot injury after some "top-tier" shade flew her way.

It all went down during a Housewives session at The Reading Room during BravoCon over the weekend. Andy Cohen filmed a lot of these extra sessions during the convention and has been sharing them as special Watch What Happens Live installments this week.

On Wednesday, fans were treated to one of the most hilarious runway walks in perhaps the entire history of the network after Andy asked the generic question, "Who's most likely to have fake designer duds in their closet?"

He randomized the recipient of the question with a flashing spotlight, but it was after it landed on Real Housewives of Dubai cast member Lesa Milan that all hell broke loose. She did not even hesitate or shy away from the question.

She did, at least, acknowledge that her answer was "bad" before blurting it out anyway: "Okay, I'm gonna say Shereé Whitfield."

Immediately, Shereé was on her feet, one adorned in a stunning high heel to match her designer gown. The other in what could generously be described as a sandal or even a flip-flop. She actually spent much of the Con in a wheelchair after "a little altercation with a golf cart," as she told attendees.

Shereé was definitely not steady, but she nevertheless strutted her wobbly stuff as best she could, hilariously bobbing up and down from the hell to the flat sandal as she made her way across the Lesa.

"$10,000 Alexander McQueen, baby," she said in response to being accused of having knockoff designer clothes. "Never. Never, honey."

Andy about fell out of his chair in laughter and delight, but he did help her out by asking her who made the gorgeous dress she was wearing. "Alexander McQueen," Shereé replied proudly.

"But Andy, Andy," Lesa interjected from the end of the dais. "Alexander McQueen or Alexander Sheen?"

This set everyone off, with Kenya Moore jumping up and shouting, "Shots fired! Shots fired!" After everyone had calmed, Andy asked Kenya her "review," since she definitely knows a thing or two about being shady.

"That was top-tier shade," Kenya replied. Even Shereé didn't seem able to stay completely made about it, having to acknowledge the "top-tier" when she heard it.

Andy also noted that this moment created a completely unexpected BravoCon trend as it was the second time a Housewife from Dubai had thrown shade at one of the Atlanta queens.

In another shady session, he'd asked Dubai's Chanel Ayan who has the worst fashion sense, and she really did take her time looking at all the ladies on stage before settling on Phaedra Parks.

Phaedra echoed another comment Shereé made in her rebuttal when she shot back, "Well, I own most of my clothes." Shereé had said that not only is every outfit she's worn hanging in her closet, she's got the receipts.