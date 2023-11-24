12 Celebrities Who Have Hooked Up With Bravo Stars

Getty

Bravo stars may be known for their reality television roots but it turns out that a lot of them have been linked to A-list celebs! Before cameras began rolling on their hit shows, these Bravolebrities admit that they had a few pretty famous hookups -- from Matt Damon to George Clooney. And while many celebrities have chosen to keep their reality star flings under wraps, a couple of stars have actually confirmed their Bravo romances.

Read on to find out which Bravo stars spilled on their celebrity hookups…

1. Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan may have hooked up with Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor but the pair have different stories about the experience. Jax says he got together with Lindsay once "a long time ago" and called the actress "very affectionate." But when Lindsay was asked about the romance years later during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, she said she had "never met him."

When Jax heard about Lindsay's denial, he took to social media with text receipts and in a now-deleted tweet, he wrote, "Not that I care, it was over 10 years ago and I am happily engaged...but she's a liar. My two friends who have nothing to gain, were with me the whole night. That's all I will say on this. So you are lying darlin."

2. Eric Stonestreet

Eric Stonestreet briefly dated Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel in 2015. The pair were often photographed together, checking out a baseball game in Los Angeles and attending a CAA party in New York. When the duo were asked about their relationship years later, Eric played coy about the rumored romance.

"I mean we met and I think we both decided that we make much better friends," Eric said during BravoCon, adding, "But she's a wonderful kisser."

3. Alex Rodriguez

Bethenny Frankel is also reported to have hooked up with Alex Rodriguez -- although the reality star admits she can't remember all the details of their relationship at this point. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Bethenny shared that they went on a couple of dates.

"What is 'used to date' mean? I went out with him on two dates," Bethenny said, and when asked if they kissed, she said she "honestly" didn’t remember.

4. George Clooney

On an episode of Real Housewives of New York City in 2014, Carole Radziwill revealed that she had dated George Clooney many years ago. When asked how he was in bed, she said the actor was "definitely a nine."

"We dated literally during the Eisenhower administration," she joked during the episode, adding that she thought he was "lovely."

5. Gerard Butler

In 2017, Brandi Glanville revealed that Gerard Butler was the most famous person that she had hooked up with, explaining that they had "a little week of fun" and gave his skills in bed an "11" out of 10. Gerard later confirmed that they had indeed hooked up, but seemed a little embarrassed about it.

"I had no idea who she was," he said on Watch What Happens Live. "It was kind of a crazy time. Anyway, we hung out, we had fun, and then I never saw her again. And then suddenly, I was walking down the street with a director, and these guys from TMZ come running down the street going, 'Hey, what about you and Brandi Glanville?' And I'm like, 'Who's Brandi Glanville?' Because I didn't even know her last name! So I'm like, 'Who's Brandi Glanville?' She got pretty upset."

6. Matt Damon

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp claims she once had a one-night stand with Matt Damon when she was in her early 20s. While she was hesitant to reveal his name at first, her Two T's in a Pod co-host, Tamra Judge, was ready to drop hints. After she revealed his initials were "M.D." most people had it figured out.

"I was 20. I had a fake ID to get into the club. He was probably 30 -- ten years older. I only slept with him one night. He didn't get my number," Teddi shared on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live.

7. Ben Stiller

Before Brandi Glanville was a star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she briefly dated Ben Stiller. Ben later confirmed that back in the 90s, while Brandi was working as a model, the pair had a short fling, although he probably wouldn't call it a relationship.

"It was short-lived and it was fun, I wouldn't characterize it as a relationship. It was a couple of dates and fun. I'm not sure my wife is even aware of that," he said on Watch What Happens Live.

8. Will Smith

Garcelle Beauvais once dated Will Smith before he tied the knot with Jada Pinkett Smith. She says they were going out on dates but she ended things when she realized that he had simultaneously been seriously pursuing Jada.

"I remember one day calling [Will] and he was in the car. And his son, with Sheree, [they] were in the back. So you know, he picked up on the car or Bluetooth or whatever it was back in the day, or speakerphone -- whatever it was -- and he said, 'Hey, how are you doing?' And I said, 'I'm great,'" she said on the Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang podcast.

Garcelle says she then heard "this little voice in the background" that asked if it was "Miss Jada" on the phone. She added, "And that's when I was like okay -- I'm not the only one. Exit stage left."

9. Chris Pine

Vail Bloom was once a cast member on Vanderpump Rules and while her season was airing, she had a fling with Chris Pine. While she hasn't spoken out about the relationship, the former couple were caught showing some PDA during a shopping trip.

10. James Gandolfini

Back when she was a talent agent, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jenn Fessler hooked up with actor James Gandolfini before he was on The Sopranos. In fact, on an episode of the reality show, she called James "the one that got away."

"He actually took me to an S&M bar. It was crazy, we hung out, we drank, we went back to his apartment and we f---ed," Jenn said, adding that she was "obsessed" with his "sex appeal."

11. Owen Wilson

Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan claims that she once dated Owen Wilson many years ago. She accidentally spilled on her celebrity hookup after she thought she heard her co-star Tinsley Mortimer say that she had dated him too.

"Tinsley said her celebrity crush was Owen and I thought she said she dated him. I go, 'Oh! I dated him, too!' Out here [in Los Angeles]. Well, I met him in New York through some art friends, and then I also saw him while I was out here. Long time ago, a while ago," Sonja told Entertainment Tonight.

12. John McEnroe

Tennis superstar John McEnroe also dated Sonja Morgan for a time. He recalled the relationship during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, although he wouldn't spill any further details because his wife was watching.