Paris Hilton Celebrates Britney Spears' Birthday, 20 Years of The Simple Life with Throwback Pics

Paris Hilton spent the weekend celebrating Britney Spears' 42nd birthday, as well as the 20-year anniversary of her iconic reality series The Simple Life with Nicole Richie, offering throwback looks at both.

The hotel heiress and reality legend honored both achievements with carousels of throwback photos on her Instagram Page, as well as plenty of memories shared in her IG Stories.

"Happy 20th anniversary to [the] show that started it all," HIlton captioned a slideshow of images from The Simple Life. "Filming this series with @nicolerichie was one of the most special, hilarious and iconic times in my life. I'm so lucky to have these amazing memories."

Those memories came on the heels of another blast from the past as Hilton shared another series of images through the years of her long friendship with pop princess Britney Spears.

"Happy birthday, @BritneySpears," she captioned this share. "So many fun memories together👯‍♀️ Love you so much🥰 Sending you lots of love on your special day! Keep shining sis."

This past week, Hilton had nothing but praise for Spears, telling Kelly Clarkson on her eponymous show how proud she was of Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, while also touting her belief that the two superstars created the selfie.

Spears had lovely words for Hilton in her memoir, where she wrote, "One of the people who was kindest to me when I really needed kindness was Paris Hilton." After Clarkson read this out, Hilton admitted, "I was crying when I read that; that really touched me."

"She’s just so strong, I love her so much and I’m just so proud of her for speaking her truth and writing this whole book," Hilton continued. "That quote meant a lot me when I read it."

It's clear the women have maintained a close friendship, as Hilton told Andy Cohen last week on Watch What Happens Live that not only was Spears the last person she'd texted, but that the two of them were planning a "girls night."

As Hilton was honoring Spears' birthday on social media, TMZ reports that a more strained relationship for the pop star may be showing signs of mending, as Spears and mom Lynne reunited for her 42nd celebration.

TMZ further shared images of Spears and her mom getting silly and cozy together, suggesting that they've either fully reconciled or come a long way from when daughter was blasting mother over how things went down during that conservatorship.