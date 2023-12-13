Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell Both Thought They Might Really Die Filming Nude Spider Scene

Getty

Anyone But You co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell separately share stories about how filming the same scene in the romantic comedy had them both feeling like they might actually die -- for different reasons!

Romantic comedies are usually light fare that leaves you with a smile on your face. But for Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, filming their latest project left them afraid for their lives!

The Anyone But You co-stars shared their stories separately, but it certainly sounds like they're talking about the same scene in the movie. Sweeney even brought video evidence of her close encounter with death to The Tonight Show on Tuesday.

The film, which was filmed in Australia, plays on the notion of how dangerous the animals can be there, and some of the spiders in particular. The scene in question involves Sweeney finding a Huntsman spider in Glen's shorts, which then jumps to her hand.

"They told me it was trained," Sweeney told Fallon before showing the raw footage from the moment said spider chose to actually bite her. "I don't know how you train a f--king spider; there is no way."

The problem for Sweeney was that the scene was supposed to involve her looking in shock and horror at this spider and screaming ... and that's exactly what she did.

"They thought you were acting?" Jimmy noted.

"They thought I was making really serious dramatic choices in a rom-com," Sweeney agreed. "No one cut so I'm just sitting there with a spider on my arm biting me. And I'm screaming and just everyone is watching."

She said that finally her scene partner, Powell, realized that maybe this isn't just really committed acting, which you can see in the clip she shared. "I thought I was going to die," Sweeney said.

Fallon then shared the actual note written about the incident from the production set which joked that she was bitten by a spider, and is now "Spiderwoman."

Sweeney joked that they didn't even know about her upcoming Madame Web film, where she portrays Julia Carpenter, one of the women who has alternately held the superhero names Arachne, Madame Web, and Spider-Woman in Marvel comics.

It wasn't the Euphioria star's only encounter with spiders, either. Sweeney, who said she's back in Australia filming another movie now, talked about the real warnings travelers down under get about spiders.

They thought I was making really serious dramatic choices in a rom-com

"The spiders hide in everything," she said. "I had a spider that was in my vent. The leg was sticking out. Oh my God. I couldn't. You have to check your shoes. You shake your shoe before you put your shoe on."

She then shared an edited clip from the final cut of the movie which showed the spider incident the way it was supposed to play out. The moment comedically included Powell stripping down naked to see if he had any more on him, while Sweeney chose to simply peek inside her clothing.

Speaking with Variety at the film's premiere on Monday, Powell spoke about the nude scene (for his part, anyway), saying, "You just have to grip it and rip it on a scene like that."

The challenge for Powell, though, was that he actually did commit a little too hard for the scene, which was filmed on a cliffside. "Taking your clothes off on the side of a cliff in a hurry is not safe, either," the actor told the outlet.

"Nobody talks about that safety issue on set, where I almost died falling off a cliff taking my pants off too fast," the Top Gun: Maverick star laughed. "But it's a really fun scene, so it was all worth it."

It certainly sounds like both actors suffered for their art when it came to this scene. It looks like it turned out charming and funny, which is what you hope for out of any good rom-com.

In Anyone But You, Sweeney and Powell portray exes who have to pretend to be a happy couple for a destination wedding in Australia. Things ... well, if you've seen a rom-com, you can guess how things progress from there.