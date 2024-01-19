Teen Mom Alum Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Twins, Welcomes 6th & 7th Babies

Instagram

The former reality star detailed her labor and delivery experience on her podcast, revealing she was "terrified" to deliver via C-section for the first time.

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry is now a mom of seven!

On Friday's episode of her Barely Famous podcast, the former reality star revealed she welcomed twins with her boyfriend Elijah Scott, giving birth to her sixth and seventh kids, a boy and a girl.

Lowry, 31, detailed her labor and delivery experience on her podcast, sharing that she delivered the twins via C-section.

"I ended up delivering at 35 weeks," she said, before going on to admit that she was "terrified" to give birth via cesarean for the first time.

"I cried a lot, mainly just out of absolute fear of having a C-section 'cause I had never had a C-section before," she added. "I was terrified because I'm like, 'I just don't love this idea,' but I knew I had to do it because the baby A was breech."

The MTV star recalled the scary experience of getting a C-section, admitting that at one point, she was worried she was "gonna die."

"I felt like I wasn't breathing, so I remember being concerned that I was gonna die," Lowry said, to which Scott, who appeared on the podcast episode, added, "Yeah, you kept saying that every two seconds while I was sitting there holding your hand."

"Could you imagine getting babies cut out of you and throwing up at the same time?" Lwory said. "You'd also be concerned about your breathing I'm sure."

The couple didn't reveal what they named the twins.

In addition to the newborns and 1-year-old son, Rio, whom she shares with Scott, Lowry is mom to Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 10, with ex Javi Marroquin, and Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez.

Lowry confirmed that she and Scott were expecting twins during an October 27 episode of her podcast, Barely Famous, in which she revealed that the babies were conceived ahead of a March vacation to Thailand, just months after they welcomed Rio.

"I must have got pregnant right before I left," Lowry, who went on the trip without Scott, said at the time. "And I had no idea."

Lowry went on to share that she would be welcoming twins in the near future, calling them her "permanent souvenirs" from the trip.

While her initial gender reveal party hinted that Lowry was having another two boys, making her the ultimate boy mom, a video shared by the podcast host on social media revealed that one of the twins was actually a girl, stunning both Lowry and her sons, who were so excited, they burst into a fit of screams and tears.

Now that Lowry has finally added a girl to her brood of boys, she said she's done "baby making," telling listeners during a November episode of her podcast that she's looking forward to closing her chapter on pregnancy for good.

"I'm excited to get my tubes cut out. Because I said this last time and I found out I was pregnant and I couldn't," Lowry explained. "No more pregnancy, no more pregnancies, no more surprise pregnancies, unplanned pregnancies, pregnancy, surrogacy, none of it. It's all done. The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far of baby-making, but I'm excited for my kids."