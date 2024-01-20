10 Crazy Gifts That Celebrities Got For Their Kids

Getty

A $100,00 necklace for a baby, pricey cars, Michael Jackson’s clothes and even an entire island — see which stars went all out for their kids!

It's no secret that celebrities love to spoil their children. Whether it's their birthday, the holidays or some other special occasion, there's bound to be an over-the-top gift involved. From new cars to diamond necklaces to their own private island, some stars go completely overboard when buying gifts for their offspring. Although they may face backlash for their lavish presents, these stars have no regrets about giving their kids exactly what they want.

Read on to find out what these stars gifted their kids…

1. Travis Barker

This past Christmas, Travis Barker gifted his oldest children, Alabama and Landon, with their own Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons. On her Instagram stories, Alabama shared pictures and videos of the matching cars, which are each worth around $140,000. In one of the clips, Alabama could be heard yelling, "What the f---!" and captioned the video, "I LOVE YOU!"

Travis has not yet spoken out about the extravagant gifts, although he has received some backlash for giving his children, who are just 18 and 20, the very expensive vehicles.

2. Victoria & David Beckham

When Victoria and David Beckham's daughter Harper was just an infant, they commissioned artist Damien Hirst to create a massive painting for the little girl. The heart-shaped piece of art featured Damien's signature butterflies and measured 7 feet tall, reportedly costing the couple over $500,000.

"We named it 'Daddy's Girl.' I’m still amazed we have a little girl. I change her nappy and I'm still amazed that it's a girl. Amazing," David said at the time, according to British Vogue.

3. Cardi B

Cardi B and Offset have showered their little girl Kulture with extravagant gifts, including designer bags and custom car seats. Ahead of Kulture's first birthday back in 2019, her parents gifted her a $100,000 diamond necklace. According to TMZ, the unique necklace featured characters from Kulture's favorite TV show, Word Party, and was made up of diamonds, white gold and vibrantly colored enamel. On top of that, Cardi reportedly spent 400k on the birthday bash.

4. Travis Scott

Before Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott split, the rapper gifted his baby mama and little girl matching "Toi et Moi" diamond rings. The mother-daughter duo showed off their new bling on Instagram, which featured two massive diamonds nestled together on each ring. According to Brilliant Earth, Stormi's ring alone was estimated to have cost between $20,000 and $30,000.

"Daddy got us matching rings," Kylie captioned the photo on Instagram.

5. Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Before Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's split, they teamed up to purchase some lavish gifts for their children. Back in 2019, Kim and Kanye bought a velvet jacket that formerly belonged to Michael Jackson to give to their daughter North for Christmas. They even got it altered to fit the little girl. The former couple is said to have paid a whopping $65,000 for the jacket at auction.

"For Christmas, Kanye and I gave Northie this jacket and this was Michael Jackson's jacket that he wore with Elizabeth Taylor. North is a really big Michael Jackson fan and we knew she would love this," Kim posted on an Instagram Story. "We won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas."

6. Tyrese Gibson

Back in 2015, Tyrese Gibson bought an entire island for his then eight-year-old daughter Shayla. While it's not known exactly how much Tyrese spent on the property, it’s guaranteed that it cost a pretty penny. He made the reveal when he was asked about the most over-the-top gift he'd ever given.

"Well, I just bought my daughter an island," he told ET at the time. "Can't say [where]. She knows all about it and the island is called Love Island."

7. Billy Ray Cyrus

When Billy Ray Cyrus's daughter Miley turned 21, he gifted her with a Can-Am Spyder Limited ST -- a three-wheeled motorcycle. Billy Ray, who owned the same bike at the time, had Miley's new wheels customized with her initials in gold paint. All together, the bike reportedly cost over $25,000.

"Happy birthday @mileycyrus. Can't wait to hit the open road on our @officialspyder !!!" Billy Ray wrote in a now-deleted post on social media.

8. Diddy

When Diddy's son Justin turned 16, he presented him with a Maybach worth $360,000. While some fans questioned if it was smart to give a new driver such an expensive vehicle, Diddy said it wasn't anyone's business how he was raising his children.

"I think it's appropriate to give my kids whatever I want to give my kids," he said during an appearance on ABC's Nightline. "I feel the way I raise my children, I don't have to explain to you or anyone else, 'cause nobody knows the way I raise my children. So nobody knows the lessons that I've taught my children to understand, if they are mentally ready for that."

9. Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner went all out for her daughter Kendall's 16th birthday in 2011. Not only did she throw Kendall an over-the-top sweet 16, but she also gifted her daughter with a Range Rover worth an estimated $90,000. In paparazzi photos from the party, Kendall could be seen running outside of the venue to discover the car with a big red bow on top. She and a group of friends even jumped inside to check it out while the party continued inside.

10. Lil' Wayne