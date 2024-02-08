Tyler Baltierra Defends OnlyFans Career As Carly's Adoptive Parents Get Dragged Into Backlash

X

After Catelynn shared a video filled with NSFW images of her husband, Tyler hit back at followers calling his career "degrading" and saying his daughter's adoptive parents Brandon and Teresa "don't want to be associated with this nonsense."

Teen Mom stars Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra are cashing in on his buff body -- and have no time for anyone criticizing him for it.

The pair started an OnlyFans page for Tyler last year, after Tyler underwent a pretty impressive physical transformation and seriously bulked up. This week, Cate shared a video promoting his page to X (formerly known as Twitter), in which he showed off a whole lot more than his abs in a number of underwear photos that left very little to the imagination.

"Come see what everyone is talking about 😮🙈" she captioned the post, which had comments turned off.

Likely anticipating some backlash, Tyler re-shared the video and gave some context about what he's wearing in the video and why they've turned to the subscription platform.

"Cate buys me what the people on OF are requesting to see lmao! & I'm not shy or shameful about my body whatsoever!" he wrote. "She's having a lot of fun with it, which makes it fun for me & we've been having a blast doing this together tbh!"

"It's making well over 6 figures already & has stayed in the top 1%!" he added. "So everyone who chooses to hate can keep on hatin & we'll just keep on rollin I guess!"

He then began to respond to some of his followers who took issue with his new revenue stream -- including one who brought his daughter Carly's adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis, into the situation. Catelynn and Tyler made the decision to place Carly into adoption when they were just 16, back in 2009 -- and have had an up and down relationship with the Davises since.

"Great! What are you going to do in 10 years when the MTV money is gone and no one gives a damn about your OF?" wrote one follower. "Oh, and how do you expect Brandon and Teresa to respond to this? They don’t want to be associated with this nonsense!"

"Idk I'll prolly just move back into a trailer park where I belong & as far as B & T go, I couldn't please them or get their approval if I was damn Mother Teresa herself lol," Baltierra responded, giving some insight on the current state of their relationship with Carly's parents. He added, "besides, I refuse to live my life trying to live up to anyone's expectations besides my own!"

He also responded to another fan who wrote, "I really liked Tyler and Caitlin until I saw he has an of. It's so Degrading."

"Your opinion is totally valid from your perception. But I'm choosing to raise my daughters with the understanding that [bodies] are nothing to be shameful about," he replied. "They're meant to be embraced & loved in all their various forms, especially through the freedom of expression!"

Speaking with TooFab in 2023, Tyler said getting into OnlyFans was all Catelynn's idea.

"I’ve brought it up a lot," added Catelynn. "I would constantly bring it up, like, 'Dude, you should just start an OnlyFans. People are ooh-ing and ah-ing all the time, we should charge them for this."

"I kept telling him, kept telling him about it and one day I just pulled the trigger and signed him up," continued the reality star. "Like, 'Whelp! I signed you up for an OnlyFans, here scan your face. Thank you! Let me take a picture of your ID, thank you.'"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While the content posted to the page is all Tyler, they said it's Catelynn who chooses what goes up, as well as who's the one talking to the many fans messaging him on the site.

"I run it, I'm the one that posts the content, I'm the one that messages people, stuff like that," she revealed at the time. "It’s been great. People are always really respectful on there. I definitely want to make it more broad, like Tyler and I going on and doing lives and reading comments on there. I think that would be funny. Relationship stuff would be funny on there."

"I told him this for months, I said, 'Start an OnlyFans and mama won't have to work another day in her life.' And so here we are," added Cate.

While he's comfortable showing some skin, the two aren't planning to go full X-rated anytime soon.