Wil Wheaton's Triggered, Angry Response to Larry David Assaulting Elmo Goes Viral, Divides Fans

NBC/Getty

Wil Wheaton's response is the latest viral moment after Larry David went viral for attacking Sesame Street's Emo on the Today show, while the Muppet went viral himself for the slew of genuine responses he got on social media after asking people, "How is everybody doing?"

One good deed deserves ... to get attacked on national television? That's what happened to Sesame Street's Elmo on February 1 following his viral question checking in with everyone, and the answer to how Wil Wheaton is doing is not good. Not good at all.

One week after Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David attacked and throttled Elmo on the Today show, Wheaton is going viral for his impassioned, lengthy, triggered, and clearly very angry response to it.

"Holy s--t it's even worse than I thought," wrote Wheaton, who said it took him two days to watch him because just hearing about it upset him, on Facebook. "What the f--k is wrong with that guy? Elmo is, like, the best friend to multiple generations of children."

"In the Sesame Street universe, ELMO IS A CHILD, who is currently putting mental health and caring for others in the spotlight," Wheaton continued. "And Larry F--king David ... did ... that? And thought it was going to be ... funny? What?"

"What an a--hole. What a stupid, self-centered, tone deaf a--hole."

The whole sordid saga started innocently and wholesomely when Elmo posted to his X (formerly Twitter) account on January 29 simply asking, "How is everybody doing?" With 160,000 likes, 60,000 shares and 20,000 responses, he'd clearly touched on something.

Suddenly, it became a mental health moment, as Elmo's question quickly went viral and people started to really share their fears, concerns, joys, passions, everything. It was a moment of unity and community that touched a lot of hearts ... except, perhaps, for Larry David's.

The comedian, who's not nearly as curmudgeonly and awful as the fictionalized version of himself from his HBO series, which just kicked off its final season, was clearly leaning into that fictional side of himself.

Larry and Elmo were both guests on Today three days later. While Larry was waiting in the wings and the panel was talking to Elmo about his wholesome and heartfelt viral moment, Larry randomly walked into the shot and assaulted a puppet.

He throttled and punched Elmo out of nowhere and just as abruptly walked off. When he was challenged later to apologize, he started cracking jokes about having no heart -- again, seemingly in Curb character -- but ultimately did apologize.

He doubled down on the Curb-ier side of the narrative that night on Late Night, when Seth Meyers inevitably brought it up.

"Elmo was talking. I was waiting to be interviewed, and Elmo was going on about mental health and I had to listen to every word," Larry explained. "And I was going, 'Oh my God, oh my God, I don't think I can take another second of this!' And so I got off my chair and I approached him and I throttled him! I couldn't take it!"

"And you know what?" he punctuated his statement. "I would do it again."

This whole thing proved too much for Wheaton, who went scorched earth on the comedian just a couple of days later on Facebook. He also admitted that the whole incident was triggering for him personally.

"Full disclosure: all the time, when I was growing up, my dad would grab me by the shoulders and shake me while he screamed in my face," Wheaton shared in his lengthy post. "He choked me more than once."

"He was always out of control, always in a furious rage, and always terrifying," he continued. "I'm a 51 year-old man and my heart is pounding right now, recalling how I felt when I was a little boy who loved Grover the way today's kids love Elmo."

He laid into Larry for having to not only attack a beloved children's character who is himself (fictionally) a child, but doing so to tear down an impactful moment about mental health.

"I really want to know what raced through his tiny little mind, and why there was no voice or person who spoke up to stop him from expressing violence towards a children's puppet WHO WAS THERE TO TALK ABOUT HOW HIS LOVE AND EMPATHY FOR PEOPLE HAVING A TOUGH TIME MATTERED AND MADE A DIFFERENCE," Wheaton wrote.

Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing? — Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024 @elmo

Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you.❤️ #EmotionalWellBeing pic.twitter.com/jhn2LNKfHf — Elmo (@elmo) January 30, 2024 @elmo

"Elmo and his dad were there to talk about empathy, love, kindness, and caring for each other," the post continued. "Larry David was there to promote the final (thank god, maybe he'll go away now) season of a television series. Like, read the room, dickhead. It isn't always about you being the center of attention."

He worried about impressionable young minds who were tuning in to see Elmo witnessing such a violent act. "You know what that tells impressionable young people about sharing their feelings?" he asked rhetorically.

He closed by saying that he hopes Larry's antics won't overshadow the good that Elmo's unexpected viral moment brought into the world. "With one question, Elmo got lots and lots of people speaking openly and honestly about their mental health," he wrote.

"A nontrivial number of people who none of us will ever know were inspired by it, and that was the last little nudge they needed to make the call or send the email to being healing," he added. "Elmo probably saved lives and relationships by opening that conversation."

The response came in immediately, with Wheaton's post getting slammed with more than a thousand comments. Enough of that very mixed reaction was negative, that Wheaton jumped into the comments himself to weigh back in.

He called out those mocking his post or laughing about the situation and simply urged them to leave. "When you say your shitty little toxic and cruel thing, when you reduce the whole thing to a puppet and a joke, you're doing to us what the adults around us did when we were kids. And it hurts all over again," he wrote.

"Maybe take the impulse to be a jerk and redirect it into being grateful you have no idea why this is so upsetting to so many of us."

On Thursday, the Star Trek: The Next Generation alum, who reprised his role on Star Trek: Picard, suddenly went viral for this response, with the same divide happening across social media as he saw on that original post.

Some applauded him for acknowledging the moment could be triggering, sharing his personal reasons for why it was for him, while others thought he was overreacting and needed to just calm down. It was just a silly moment between a comedian and a puppet.

If you think Wil Wheaton was overreacting talking about his PTSD being triggered then please unfollow me.



Regards,

Someone who also suffers from PTSD. pic.twitter.com/oTE0s7qqi8 — Cody 🏳️‍🌈✨ (@CodySDax) February 8, 2024 @CodySDax

It's okay to laugh at Wil Wheaton's reaction to Larry David strangling Elmo and also to understand that people with trauma can be triggered by things other people consider mundane pic.twitter.com/tCqlATX7K8 — evan (@esjesjesj) February 8, 2024 @esjesjesj

Wil Wheaton when he watches Looney Tunes pic.twitter.com/1Kjp9ft3th — Hockey Nudist (@Hockey_Nudist) February 8, 2024 @Hockey_Nudist

Wil Wheaton is reacting to traumatic events in his own past that were triggered when he watched the David/Elmo clip. I didn't have the same reaction, but I can empathize with him. It didn't bother me, personally. pic.twitter.com/agjBIIedwV — Jack Shipley (@JRSPipBoy2008) February 8, 2024 @JRSPipBoy2008

Still laughing about Wil Wheaton taking it personal and completely mentally breaking down that Larry David jokingly smacked a puppet. We’re living in an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 8, 2024 @capeandcowell

No One ...



Larry David after he triggered Wil Wheaton 😄 pic.twitter.com/yfVhELhbcx — Savage Uncle 🥸 (@Savage_Uncle2) February 8, 2024 @Savage_Uncle2

Wil Wheaton is a treasure, and if you can’t see how the Elmo-assaulting bastard’s actions could affect people negatively, then consider some reading on psychological trauma and trauma reactions.



Also, LD attacked *Elmo* … violence for the sake of humor misses the mark. 😡 https://t.co/zMtFVo42ln — Michelle B (she/her) (@ffmichelle) February 8, 2024 @ffmichelle

My parents had vicious, screaming fights, I never had a loud argument in my entire marriage because of it. I get how childhood stuff translates into adult life, but my dude, it was a skit w/a puppet, on a show that kids weren’t watching. Move on Will Wheaton — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) February 8, 2024 @VERBAL_CHANCLA

I think the life lesson for Wil Wheaton is talk to a therapist, not social media. Most here will mock you while some will pretend to care while licking at the floor for virtue signaling brownie points pic.twitter.com/ufVjgu6lqQ — ChronoSnatcher (@ChronoSnat64484) February 8, 2024 @ChronoSnat64484

From now on, Mary Tyler Moore reruns will carry a trigger warning for Wil Wheaton. pic.twitter.com/hsQiKShKvn — Maul Of America (@MaulofAmerica) February 8, 2024 @MaulofAmerica

Wil Wheaton is absolutely right and every time I see him he shows more emotional depth than a lot of child stars. https://t.co/mfd0tq6ZuF — munson_jo (@munson_jo) February 8, 2024 @munson_jo

The fact that people are lambasting Will Wheaton & defending LD’s unhinged assault on both a children’s icon and the idea that mental health matters is absurd to me. https://t.co/zCfEYAGNYH — C. Ratched, RN (@RN_Atheist) February 8, 2024 @RN_Atheist

Wil Wheaton is why we can’t have good comedy movies anymore. pic.twitter.com/iUq92CWCOO — Jon (@Mrkite3) February 8, 2024 @Mrkite3

If you think Wil Wheaton expressing his CPTSD response to being reminded of abuse he suffered as a child is laughable, please block me. You and I will not get along. — Chris Marks 🐀 (@MarksOfChris) February 8, 2024 @MarksOfChris

Wil Wheaton freaking out over Larry David and Elmo feels like the final nail in the coffin of Obama-era Nerd Culture. — Friedkin February (@LazlosGhost) February 8, 2024 @LazlosGhost

People mocking Wil Wheaton for being open about his PTSD after Elmo got attacked is exactly why we need a huge overhaul on mental health in this country.



This is why people trauma-dumped on Elmo in the first place, because the rest of you are assholes.#TeamWesley — Darth Maul-tism, MLIS 💀🩸🐈‍⬛ (@RogueArtemis) February 8, 2024 @RogueArtemis