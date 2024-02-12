John Cryer and 'Pretty in Pink' Costar Andrew McCarthy Reconcile

Everett

"I'd projected all this stuff on him at the time," the 58-year-old actor said. "I thought he's this sullen guy that doesn't want to talk to me."

Jon Cryer and his Pretty in Pink costar Andrew McCarthy have settled their differences almost 25 years after the fact.

The Two and a Half Men alum opened up about his past with McCarthy while on The View and revealed their talk show is what actually caused the reconciliation.

"He and I famously did not get along when we were shooting Pretty in Pink. It was because there was tension." Cryer told the ladies of the ABC talk show before thanking them. "Interestingly, I saw him backstage and we had a lovely time, we had a great talk. Thank you!"

The reconnection happened back in 2012 when Cryer and McCarthy both appeared on a episode of The View to promote their various projects at the time ran into each other while backstage. The majority of the ladies were unaware of the fact that this happened, and unaware the pair had beef.

"At any rate, what I realize now, he wrote a terrific memoir called Brat, he was already struggling with alcoholism back when we were shooting that movie. I'd projected all this stuff on him at the time, I thought he's this sullen guy that doesn't want to talk to me. We're enemies [as characters] on the movie, but that doesn't mean we can't be friends," Cryer said.

Pretty in Pink debuted in 1986 with Molly Ringwald, Harry Dean Stanton, Annie Potts and James Spader. The young cast were also part of the 'Brat Pack' in the '80s which included Demi Moore and Rob Lowe.

"But we just had no rapport whatsoever at the time. I found out later he was going through some tough stuff. That was such a lesson for me, it's all about projection. You never know," Cryer concluded.

Cryer also touched on his time working with Charlie Sheen while on Two and a Half Men and squashed all hope for the series fans of them ever working together again, despite Sheen "doing a lot better".

"The thing for me is, when Two and a Half Men' was happening, Charlie was the highest-paid actor in television, probably ever," Cryer explained. "There has been nobody who has surpassed the enormous amount of money that he was making. And yet he blew it up."

However, Cryer assured the ladies at The View that he still loves Sheen and "wishes him the best".