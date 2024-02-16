Ashley Park Spotted for First Time Since Being Hospitalized for 'Critical' Septic Shock

The 'Emily in Paris' star was seen on the streets of Paris filming scenes for the Netflix hit's fourth season.

Ashley Park is back on the set of Emily in Paris following her hospitalization last month.

In new photos snapped of the TV and film star, Park was seen alongside co-star, Lily Collins, filming on the streets of Paris, as the cast shoots scenes for the Netflix series' highly anticipated fourth season.

The sighting marks the first time Park has been seen since opening up about the holiday health scare, which found her in a hospital in the Maldives after experiencing "critical" septic shock during a trip to the Asian country over the New Year holiday.

Park is all smiles in the photos, which sees her dressed to impress in a blue, long-sleeved dress and printed blue knee-high boots as her character, Mindy Chen, aspiring pop star and resident bestie to Collins' Emily.

Park took to Instagram January 19, where she detailed about the near-death experience, which went down after a case of tonsilitis spiraled into "critical septic shock" that "infected her organs."

As defined by the Mayo Clinic, septic shock is "a life-threatening condition caused by a severe localized or system-wide infection that requires immediate medical attention."

"As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful. While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told," Park wrote alongside several shots of her in a hospital bed.

By her side was Paul Forman, who plays one of Park's love interests in the hit Netflix series and has been linked to her romantically IRL as well. Forman, Park said, was by her side through her entire hospital stay, with the 32-year-old actress thanking her co-star for calming her fears during the truly terrifying time.

"Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know," she continued. "I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."

Park also took a moment to thank all the doctors and nurses that helped her along the way, as well as her team of "heroes at home" who helped her with insurance, and her parents for coming to her aid from afar.

"I hesitated to share what's been happening as I'm still in the throes of recovery…," the Joy Ride star added, "but I now know I'm safely on the other side of the worst."

"Thanks for reading this. I'm sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life," she said, concluding the lengthy post. "I love you all. I'm healing and I promise I'm gonna be okay ❤️."

The post was met with lots of love from Park's Emily in Paris co-stars, including Lucien Laviscount who wrote, "You're incredible!!!! I [love] you guys so much!!!"

Collins also commented, calling Park her sister before leaving behind an emotional message.

"I can hardly look at these without crying. I love you sister and I'm forever grateful you're on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way," she wrote. "I cannot wait to hug you both ❤️."

That same day, Collins revealed that Emily in Paris' fourth season had begun production, with the Windfall actress showing off photos of the script as well as some aptly donned Eiffel Tower pajamas.

"Did someone say Saison Quatre?! Finally reunited with my @emilyinparis fam back in Paris and it feels so good," she wrote. "Although, I may need to brush up on my selfie skills for Emily's sake…"

Park made her official return to set last week, taking to the social media platform to share a look at her colorful wardrobe, which included a leopard print jacket bedazzled with her character's name on the back, and a hot chocolate bar she supplied to the cast and crew, with a handwritten note apologizing for joining production a few weeks late, following her hospitalization.

"Dearest cast and crew," the note began. "Merci for the warm welcome back to 'Emily in Paris' after your first few weeks of filming... sorry to be late to the part! So happy to see you all again! Bisous. Bisous."

In the caption, Park said she's taking things slow as she steps back into Mindy's chic designer shoes, writing, "first day back to work 🥹🥰 takin it slow, steady, and stylin in Mindy's shoes again… #emilyinparis."