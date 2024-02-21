Kieran Culkin And All His Brothers Are Coming Together on His New Amazon Series

Getty

This is just what the doctor ordered...

In news we didn't know we desperately needed... The Culkin brothers will be working together. All of them!

Shane Culkin, 48, Macaulay Culkin, 43, Christian Culkin, 37, and Rory Culkin, 34, will be voice acting alongside their brother Kieran Culkin in an episode of his upcoming Prime Video animated series The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy.

The best part... They will be playing brothers!

Well, animated alien brothers.

The wonderfully wacky family reunion will be the first time all five brothers have acted together on a project.

Entertainment Weekly debuted an exclusive clip that introduces the brothers on the show.

The scene shows empath Dr. Plowp (Kieran) with his colleague Dr. Sleech (Stephanie Hsu) during the early stages of their relationship. She tries to give Plowp a gift for St. Cthonk’s Day with the unexpected presence of Plowp’s siblings --- all who are perhaps a little too invested in her emotional state.

Amazon Prime

"Is this a sex dream or a sex nightmare?" she wonders aloud as she enters the room and sees all five of them looking back at her.

"Why not both?" Dr. Plowp responds. "These are my brothers."

It all turns out to be a bit much for poor Sleech, who witnesses the brothers sharing saliva before escaping through a trash chute.

It is rare to see more than one Culkin brother on screen with another. When Macaulay's career first took off in the early '90s, his siblings often appeared alongside him. Kieran joined him in the Home Alone franchise, while Quinn and Rory appeared in 1993's The Good Son.