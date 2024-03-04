Cynthia Bailey Says Denise Richards 'Came in Hot' to Kyle Richards' Weed Party

Bravo

When Andy Cohen asked her about seeing him on the show, Cynthia said, "You know, I was just glad to see him on television."

As the audience reacted, she quickly clarified, "No shade, that was not even shade." She was genuinely happy to see him doing what he does, continuing to promote his Bar One business venture, "because I was at the beginning of the whole Bar One journey."

She said that she wishes him well, "and I really, honestly mean it." When Cohen asked if they'd spoken recently, she said they had. "We had, like, one last little business thing that we had to deal with," she said, adding, "But I feel like he reached out to my for my birthday, as well. We're in a good space."

As for The Traitors, Cynthia admitted that she's as "obsessed" as the rest of America with the second season of the show. This season's cast features multiple Bravo celebrities who seemed to make it deep into the show, including two of her RHOA friends, Phaedra Parks and Shereé Whitfield.

While gushing over Phaedra's prowess on the show, deflecting suspicions as one of its select number of Traitors, Cynthia said, "I actually sent a text message and was like, 'I don't know who's doing the show, but I want to get my ass on it immediately.' Like, it's a good show!"

Elsewhere, Andy was curious how Cynthia scored an invitation to Kyle Richards' infamous weed party on the other side of the country from her home base in Atlanta. As it turns out, Cynthia has lots of friends on the RHOBH cast.

She explained that she and Sutton Stracke made friends at BravoCon a few years back, with Sutton telling her she needed to call when she was in Beverly Hills. Cynthia also said she's been friends with Crystal Kung Minkoff for a long time, while she and Garcelle Beauvais go back to their modeling days.

That's how she found herself sitting at that table for one of the most viral experiences in Real Housewives history. It was a weed party, so the food was definitely a little more -- ahem -- spicy, but it was Denise Richards' wild appearance, facial expressions, and sparring with Erika Jayne that really set the scene.

Andy asked Cynthia if she was feeling a little buzzed at the shindig, and she explained the difference between Beverly Hills Housewives and their counterparts across the country. "Atlanta Housewives, we eat," she said. "We're waiting for the food. We drink and eat."

So, of course she "felt a nice buzz." But even so, she wasn't ready for Denise.

"Oh, Denise came in hot," she told Andy, referring to her infamous spat with Erika. "She wanted all the smoke. It was a weed party and she wanted the smoke. She came with it!"

She also laughed about Denise's upside-down coat. "I actually may remember seeing that it was upside down, but I just--" she mused. "You know, at this point, I was a little high; it's a little nice."

Andy had to ask her take on the floor portrait of Kyle, which left Cynthia flabbergasted. She thought it was gorgeous, but also commented, "The girls do it different in Beverly Hills. I was like, 'Dorothy, you are not in Kansas anymore, girl!' Like, it was crazy every time I filmed with them."

For her part, Denise said she'd "never been like that in my life," after watching the party back on RHOBH. Speaking with Bethenny Frankel on her Just B podcast back in December, Denise said, "I didn't take anything. I had a drink before I went. I was nervous seeing the women."

"I didn't want them to say, 'Oh, she didn't show up.' Because then that would've been a whole thing. But progressively during the evening, I felt worse and worse, and then I just remember not half the night. It was bizarre," she shared.

She also said that she did not smoke any marijuana or partake in the available edibles at the event. "Here's the thing. I have no idea..." she said of her erratic behavior. "Maybe there was a mix-up in the meal or in the water, all I know is, when I got home, I was like, 'There's something wrong with me.'"

She also laughed that she won't watch it back, "because I obviously made an a-- out of myself ... Why the hell am I gonna watch myself like that?" As for the upside-down coat, Denise argued that her team told her it looks good, either way, but that doesn't necessarily mean it was a decision she made.