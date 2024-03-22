Everything Mauricio Umansky Said About Kyle Richards Marriage Issues on Buying Beverly Hills

Getty

"I'm starting to feel like she's a little bit checked out," he says at one point -- later adding, "I'm sitting here realizing perhaps Kylie is no longer in love with me."

While Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills highlighted Kyle Richards' marriage issues with Mauricio Umansky, she and Mo weren't totally ready to discuss it on camera throughout most of the season.

Richards admitted they had a tough year and the two were seen talking about going to counseling together, but it wasn't until the season finale when they were forced to really talk about their separation -- after an article came out in PEOPLE about the split. Though they had finished filming when the news dropped, cameras went back up to film a few additional scenes.

Now, fans are seeing more of Mauricio's side of things, thanks to the new season of Buying Beverly Hills -- which was fully in production when the separation made headlines. At the start of the season, the two were open about some of the issues they were facing and, by the end of it, they had to get brutally honest about everything with their daughters in sometimes painful conversations.

In the premiere, the cracks were starting to show -- though Mo began his commentary about his wife in a much more positive light.

"I was always a dreamer. I just wanted to give a good life to my family. The journey has been magical, beautiful, it still is," he said in a confessional. "I've been married to Kyle for 27 years and she is my best friend, she's the love of my life, she will always be the love of my life. That will never change."

But later in the episode, the pair were seen together on camera talking about their very busy schedules.

"I've been so stressed and travel obviously affects us. You're working hard and we're just busy as can be and it's been so stressful," he told her, before admitting he'd been "spreading myself way too thin" in a confessional.

"I've been all over the place. My wife has been all over the place," he continued. "I've been trying to be like a macho man and not express everything that I'm dealing with with my kids and my wife and it's starting to become one of these things where it's too big and too much for me to handle."

In the show's second episode, he opened up a bit more about how hard it was for them to find time for each other during a boys trip to Palm Springs.

"I've had an amazing life as a married man. I wouldn't trade it for anything. I would not trade a moment of it," said Mo to the other guys. "It's hard because Kyle and I are both such busy people right now and we're both doing so many things, our kids are starting to grow up, look at moving out and we're starting to have a different type of relationship, a new relationship without being parents. It's hard."

In a confessional, he also pointed out how they had never really had time together without children around, as Kyle already had daughter Farrah when they got together. "We've been coparenting since I was 25 years old," he said, explaining they now had to "learn how to have a relationship without kids."

"It's very difficult," he continued. "The ultimate dream of being married to someone forever, I think we both still have it. We both want to have it with passion and love and we don't sacrifice to stay together for the sake of the dream. At the end of the day, that's really what we're trying to figure out."

By Episode 3, the commentary began to shift as the space between them apparently only continued to grow. After he returned from Palm Springs and Kyle got back from a cast trip to Spain for RHOBH, the two both said they couldn't even remember where the other was during their respective getaways.

"With Kyle, I'm starting to feel like she's a little bit checked out. I certainly have reached over and wanted to kiss her and she kind of said no," Mo said in a confessional. "I'm starting to see that and feel that and I am not there. I am still 100% fighting for our relationship and I"m thinking I'm going to be married to her for the rest of my life."

As they continued to talk about how busy they were, Kyle added she was off to Nashville to shoot a music video for good friend Morgan Wade.

"I'm sitting here realizing perhaps Kylie is no longer in love with me, right? And doesn't love me the way she used to love me and it hurts. It's no question it hurts," Mo said in a confessional shown immediately after -- though it's unclear whether that statement actually had anything to do with Morgan.

For what it's worth, Mo later said he didn't think there was any truth to rumors "Kyle is sleeping around with Morgan," before he quipped, "Maybe I'm the only dumbass that doesn't. I don't believe it." He did, however, admit he thought the pair "definitely have some sort of a connection together, there's no question about that."

Buying Beverly Hills cameras were rolling the day news leaked in the press that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky had "separated" after 27 years of marriage.



Here's what happened next. pic.twitter.com/7gdeCNJoM9 — Netflix (@netflix) March 22, 2024 @netflix

Their secret separation made headlines over the 4th of July holiday weekend, as Kyle, Mo and their daughters were all in Aspen together for a family vacation. The news came out as they were all about to go paddle boarding together and while cameras weren't rolling at that moment, they did pick up later that evening when everyone was back at the house.

The eighth episode, titled Breaking News, showed the difficult conversation the couple had to have with their girls, who had no idea what their parents were going through, at dinner just hours later. Get a full breakdown of that conversation here or at the link below.

There wasn't much else about the couple's marriage issues until the end of the season finale, in which Mauricio was seen opening up to a colleague about the current state of their relationship.

"It's really intense and sad and hard. She's taken over the entire top floor. I'm still living in the bedroom," he said of their living conditions, as they continued to cohabitate amid the separation.

"If there is any chance of reconciling, I feel like I'm gonna have to move out to explore, do I miss her? Do I not miss her? Is it time for her to move on with life?" he continued, before adding how stressed out all the media attention was making him.

The episode ended with him saying he just wanted "to be left alone," while considering "spending some time in Aspen."

While the pair are still currently living together, Kyle admitted on the recent RHOBH reunion that if anyone were to move out, it would be Mauricio -- and said he was already looking for places.