Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky's Tough Conversations About Split with Daughters Revealed on Buying Beverly Hills

Netflix

The Netflix show gave viewers even more of an inside look into the drama than the most recent season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills -- including the immediate reaction from Kyle and Mo's kids when they were blindsided by split news in the press.

While the latter only included a couple moments filmed after a news article came out confirming the pair had separated -- which were recorded after production had initially wrapped -- the Netflix series had the benefit of shooting next, as the world learned more about what was going on behind closed doors.

In fact, cameras were rolling for BBH on the family trip Kyle, Mauricio and all their daughters were on as the PEOPLE article broke, showing the difficult conversation the couple had to have with their girls, who had no idea what their parents were going through, at dinner just hours later.

The story came out during the show's eighth episode, titled "Breaking News."

"I first found out about the article. My family and I were paddle boarding in Aspen and I see my mom look at her phone and I see her face shift and I see this panic come over her," recalled Alexia Umansky, 27. "Then my dad came out and he just had phone call, text message, phone call, text message."

Sophia Umansky, 24, said she was shocked, adding, "I was like, oh my god, is there something I don't know?" Despite her surprise, she wondered whether they would all actually address the issue at hand or "sweep it under the rug," which is apparently her family's MO.

"Before the news broke, we had not talked about the issues with the family. I can't imagine hearing it from someone else other than your own parents; that would be a devastating thing," Mauricio said in a confessional, before opening up about the lifestyle differences he and Kyle were currently experiencing.

"We are just looking at things differently. She's chosen a super healthy lifestyle, she's completely stopped drinking. Kyle is wanting to be home, not be the big personality that I am, partying and having fun and getting home late," he added. "I'm still a social person, I'm not ready to slow that part of my life down right now."

As she and Mo talked before sitting down with the girls, Kyle said she thought they probably knew something was off between them, acknowledging it was "our bad" they hadn't addressed their issues with their daughters beforehand.

Mauricio also repeated the same joke he made on RHOBH, quipping, "The only thing I'm happy about is you having the affair and not me this time" -- referring to Morgan Wade rumors -- with Kyle again repeating, "Better me than you again." Mo also joked about getting the apron Kyle was wearing in the divorce, with Kyle joking, "That's all you're getting! Kidding."

The mood shifted a bit more serious when they all sat down for a family dinner. Kyle first informed them she had to return to Beverly Hills the next day so Bravo could shoot some additional scenes about the split, opening up the conversation about what had been going on between her and Mauricio.

"Is there something we're not in the know of?" asked Portia Umansky, 16.

"We have had a hard year," said Kyle, as Mauricio said he and his wife were so busy lately and that's something new for them both to navigate. "I have to learn how to say no to certain things and don't say yes to everything ... it affects my life at home," he admitted, adding that he ends up taking his stress from work home with him.

"You have a hard time being present too when you're at home because you have so much on your mind," Kyle told him, before saying it was hard for them both to find a balance between what to share with their daughters and oversharing their issues. "Sorry if you feel like I haven't shared enough, but that's why," she told them all.

Richards clearly felt bad about not keeping the girls all better informed and they said she didn't have anything to apologize for; they all felt like it was "healthy," however, to finally have everything in the open. Kyle added that, no matter what, she saw their marriage as a "success story" -- saying their family was "a testament to that."

After the meal, the girls were all seen talking to each other about the conversation, with Alexia saying "acting like everything's okay all the time is not gonna allow you to fix the issue at hand." Farrah, meanwhile, hoped the convo would be a "catalyst" for her parents to figure out the next steps, but wished there was a better game plan for what those steps were.

Sophia felt her parents were brushing things under the rug for a while, but didn't want to bring anything up for fear of being a buzzkill. That being said, she also didn't want to read articles like the one about the separation and wonder if they were true. "We deserve to know the truth," she added.

In the finale, Sophia had a one-on-one with her father, where she told him she hoped he would be "100% honest all the time." She told him she felt he was such a "positive person," she was concerned he would "never really say when things are bad."

"I hope we get through it, but I do know mom and I are committed to working it out. I want you to know that even though it's stressful and we're going through an issue, I am still a happy man," he told her. "At the end of the day, I don't know where we will be a year from now, six months from now ... I hope we work it out, I don't know. Time will tell."

The last episode then flashed three months ahead, with the girls all telling Mauricio they felt there had been a big lack of communication between them and their parents.

"You saying to TMZ, 'No, we are officially separating,' making such an official statement like that when you didn't even say that to us?" said Sophia, as Mo also admitted in an emotional confessional to struggling with finding the balance of what they should tell the kids.

"I thought that was already said to you by your mom and I apologize for that," he then told them, as they said that's something they should have already heard from them both.

"Your mom, she came and talked to me, and she said, 'Listen, I want us to be separated.' She said to me, 'Listen, the rules are, you go out, you date, you do whatever it is you want to do. I'm not going to be asking what you're doing, I don't want you to be asking me what I'm doing. We are separated,'" he then claimed. "I was under the impression that you guys knew that. I 100 percent see I have caused mom some pain and I wanted to do anything possible to save it."

They said he wasn't "doing anything about it," though, saying he had no right to be sitting there telling them he "did so much." He defended himself, saying, "I was willing to accept everything mom didn't like and was upset about and just accept them," before adding that he and Kyle hadn't had "any conversations in the last two months, at all."

Mauricio then cryptically said he had "reasons why we haven't communicated," but didn't want to say them ... perhaps because they were on camera. He added he would be speaking with Kyle about those reasons later. "Today, where I stand is, I want space," he added, "and I don't know where she's at today."

"Where she was six weeks ago is where I'm at today," he said, as Alexia told him all they wanted is for both of them to be happy, whatever that may mean.

The last time we saw either of them talk to the girls, Mo said he wouldn't ever do anything that jeopardized "the ability for us to have family dinners," promising to "be cordial with the business and money." He added, "We built everything together. I'm not ever going to do anything that's un-cordial on any level."