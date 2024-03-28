Usher Says He Saw 'Very Curious Things' Living with Diddy at 14 in Resurfaced Interview Amid Raids

Getty

The 2016 interview with Usher resurfaced amid the raids on Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes earlier this week.

An old interview with Usher has come to the forefront amid the ongoing investigation into Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The "Yeah!" singer, now 45, talked about the "curious" experience he had while living with the music mogul during an August 2016 interview on The Howard Stern Show. In it, Usher shared what it was like moving from his native Atlanta to New York City to live with Diddy for a year to take part in the music mogul's so-called, "Puffy Flavor Camp."

"In the '90s. Do you understand what that's like?" Usher said, to which Stern replied, "Puffy's place was just filled with chicks and orgy-ing like non-stop, right?"

"Nah, not really," Usher responded. "It was curious. I got a chance to see some things. I went there to see the lifestyle. And I saw it. But I don't know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild. It was crazy."

It's unclear what exactly Usher meant here, but he was only a teenager at the time, which could explain why he said he wasn't sure if he could indulge and understand what was going on at Diddy's NYC home.

Stern's sidekick, Robin Quivers, meanwhile, asked if a woman ever came and tried something with him during his time at Diddy's.

"I didn't say that. I didn't say that," Usher quickly interjected. "What I did say is that there were very curious things taking place and I didn't necessarily understand it."

In addition to the "curious" things he witnessed, Usher said there were a handful of hip-hop legends -- including Lil Kim, Biggie Smalls, Mary J. Blige and more -- who roamed Diddy's home when he lived there.

When asked if his parents were OK with the arrangement, the "Love in this Club" singer quipped, "They didn't know anything about this s--t. I was having a good time, you know what I mean?"

As for whether Usher, a young father at the time of the interview, would ever send one of his kids to "Puffy Camp," his was response was pretty cut and dry: "Hell no!"

The resurfaced interview emerges just days after federal agents raided Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami in what Homeland Security Investigations said was part of an ongoing investigation in which Diddy is the target. Per TMZ, the probe is in connection to the allegations against the businessman, including sex trafficking, sexual assault, and soliciting and distributing illegal narcotics and firearms.

Sources also told TMZ that the raids were an unexpected surprise for the producer and his team.

On Tuesday, Diddy's attorney, Aaron Dyer, released a statement to TMZ, denying the allegations against the record producer, and calling the raids a "witch hunt."

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences," Dyer began. "There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."

"Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities," he continued. "Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way."

"This unprecedented ambush -- paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence -- leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," Dyer added, before concluding, "There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."