Tyler Cameron Reveals If He Will Launch An OnlyFans Account (Exclusive)

The 31-year-old disappointed his fanbase when he launched a fake OnlyFans account, now he tells TooFab exclusively whether he will actually give the people what they want.

Tyler Cameron is one of the few reality television stars who has managed to remain in the public eye, something he jokingly tells TooFab is due to going "topless."

Since his days on Season 15 of The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation has swooned over Cameron, so much so he has been given his own reality television show Going Home With Tyler Cameron. Fans can watch Cameron follow his dreams of launching his own renovation company back in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida -- he even crosses paths with his former Bachelorette Hannah Brown.

When TooFab asked Cameron why he believes he's stayed front of mind since 2019...

"Just knowing when to take off your shirt," he told TooFab exclusively. "No, I think I've been blessed. I got an amazing audience."

"We've been able to do some cool projects that kind of kept me, you know, up to date with all of them. And Bachelor Nation is just; they're faithful," he said. "They stick with you. They go for it, and they support you. So, I'm very grateful for the fans and the audience that I have."

The 31-year-old definitely likes to tease his fanbase with topless thirst traps, knowing his followers are dying for an OnlyFans account from their celebrity crush.

Cameron did get his fans excited on April 1, when he announced the launch of an OnlyFans account, only for his followers to be taken to a promotion for his reality television show.

The OnlyFans account teased... "Going home with me is easier than you think," along with a photo of a fully naked Cameron sprawled out on a rug. Although, his crotch is noticeably covered with a black censor bar. Whoever does his marketing needs a raise.

However the question remains, will fans ever receive the coveted OnlyFans account?

"I don't think so," Cameron exclusively told TooFab. "My career, I want to be a high school football coach. And so, I don't think that'll go well with getting a job later on as a high school football coach."

While Cameron may often sport the six-pack on Instagram, fans will be shocked to see minimal ab-flaunting on his renovation series Going Home With Tyler Cameron.

"I was saying we should have done the whole thing topless. But they're like, 'Well, no one's going to take you seriously professionally,'" Cameron revealed to TooFab. "I was like, 'Yeah, you have a point.' So, we have to do what we have to do, you know."