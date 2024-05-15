Sophie Turner Speaks Out on Joe Jonas Split -- And How Taylor Swift Helped Her Through It

Mikael Jansson for British Vogue

"There were some days that I didn't know if I was going to make it," she said of the messy custody battle -- before saying she "hated" being referred to as one of the Jonas Brothers "wives," spilling on Swift's support and her hopes for the future with Joe.

Sophie Turner is getting more candid than ever before about her divorce from Joe Jonas.

The former Game of Thrones star covers the new issue of British Vogue, before opening up about her contentious split from the musician for the first time in detail in the accompanying profile.

Jonas filed for divorce on last September after four years of marriage, with Turner suing him for wrongful retention not long after, as she claimed that Jonas was withholding their daughters’ passports and not allowing them to return to England on Sept. 20. Eventually, things between the pair cooled off, and they reached a custody agreement after the lawsuit was dropped. The exes are parents to daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, who turns 2 in July.

"There were some days that I didn't know if I was going to make it. I would call my lawyer saying, 'I can't do this. I just can't,'" she recalled of their legal wrangling. "I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself. And then, finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, she reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for. Once anyone says to me, 'Do it for your kids,' I'm doing it. I wouldn't do it for myself, but I’ll find the strength for them."

Opening up about some of the tough feelings she experienced throughout her relationship with her ex, she made it clear she didn't necessarily love all the attention that came with being married to a Jonas Brother.

"There was a lot of attention on the three brothers, and the wives. Well, we were always called the wives, and I hated that," she shared. "It was kind of this plus-one feeling. And that's nothing to do with him – in no way did he make me feel that – it was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band."

She also said living in the States was an isolating experience, especially after the family moved to Miami in 2021. "I just felt like a little bird trapped in a gilded cage. It was amazing, yes, but I didn't have any friends there," said Turner, pointing out how much older much of the city can be. Turner went on to explain she also had serious issues with the country's problem with gun violence and women being stripped of their rights "left, right and center."

Following her split from Jonas, one of the her biggest sources of support came from an unlikely place: Joe's ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift -- who Turner said "was an absolute hero to me this year." According to Sophie, when she needed a place to stay after Joe filed last September, Swift allegedly offered up her place to Turner and her daughters.

"I've never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space. She really has a heart of gold," added Turner.

Looking ahead, Sophie said she's focused on maintaining a solid coparenting relationship with her ex, telling Vogue she believes they're "doing the best they can" and that she's "confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that’s all that I can ask for." She hopes they can all get to a place where they celebrate Christmas together with their families, adding, "I don't care about the politics, I just want the girls to feel loved and have everyone show up for them."

Turner also briefly touched on her current relationship status -- after being spotted out with Peregrine Pearson -- telling the publication she's "having fun dating," while adding "it's all very new to me" since she married at a young age. She's also enjoying being back in the UK, saying, "I'm actually the happiest I've been in a really long time. I'm starting over again, rediscovering what I like to do, who I like to be with."