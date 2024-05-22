Diddy's Ex Misa Hylton Says Cassie Assault Video 'Triggered My Own Trauma'

Getty and Instagram

"Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it," Diddy's ex-girlfriend Hylton said of the violent video showing the media mogul abuse Cassie.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex Misa Hylton has opened up about her own trauma following the release of a video showing Diddy violently kicking and shoving his ex-girlfriend, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura.

The designer/stylist shares a 30-year-old son, Justin Combs, with the music mogul and took to Instagram to share her thoughts -- and claimed the video was "triggering" for her.

"I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her. I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma," the 51-year-old wrote alongside a series of photos of Diddy's children, including Justin.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The photos also include Quincy, 32, Christian, 26, Chance, 17, twins D'Lila and Jessie, both 17, and Love, 17 months.

"These young people were raised by women that want the best for them – we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams," she continued.

"Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them," she said, referring to Christian and the twins' late mother Kim Porter, before adding that Diddy needs "help."

"Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it," she wrote.

Diddy apologized for his actions a couple days after the video was released.

In his apology video, Diddy said: "I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I'm disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought professional help. After going to therapy and going to rehab, I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I'm so sorry. But I'm committed to being a better man each and every day. I'm not asking for forgiveness. I'm truly sorry."

Following the video, Diddy faced a world of backlash, with Aubrey O'Day, 50 Cent, and others sharing their takes.

In CNN's released footage from March 5, 2016, Ventura is seen walking to the elevator of the InterContinental Hotel in Century City. Diddy, wearing only a towel, is then seen chasing after her down the hallway -- before hitting her, throwing her to the floor and kicking her repeatedly.

He then attempts to drag her away, before she's seen trying to make a call on the hotel phone. He then appears to throw a vase. This lines up with an account Cassie detailed in her now-settled lawsuit against Diddy, in which she claimed he threw them at her as she "ran to the elevator to escape."

Though Cassie herself has not commented on the video, her lawyer told CNN, "The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light."