Gwen Stefani Shares Rare Photos of Son Kingston in 18th Birthday Tribute

Getty

Kingston's dad, Gavin Rossdale, also shared shots of the 18-year-old to mark the special occasion.

Gwen Stefani is sharing a loving tribute to her eldest son, Kingston.

Stefani took to Instagram over the weekend to share some rare photos and videos of Kingston, whom she shares with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, in honor of his 18th birthday.

"happiest of birthdays Kingston🤍 my first born baby boy :) cannot believe u are 18 today… i love u! 🥰," The "Don't Speak" singer captioned the May 26 post.

Stefani, who also shares Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10, with Rossdale, posted a video montage of her eldest over the years, which included shots of the now-adult as a baby.

The clip begins with Kingston telling the camera he has a crystal ball. "It tells the future," he explained. "It's really hard to find."

"Kingston Town" by UB40 played over the slideshow of Kingston over the years, which saw him spending time at concerts, family photos, shots with his girlfriend and a few photos with his stepdad, Blake Shelton.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kingston's dad also celebrated his son's big day with a carousel of photos over the years.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY KINGSTON," the Bush frontman wrote. "18 today and a massive step into your future. So far the best ride of my life and I can't wait to see where you go from here. I have total belief in you and deeply admire the man within. You have grace, charm and humility."

He continued, "You are at the wheel of your destiny so choose wisely. Your musical talent is nuts and soon the world will hear your heart sing. Follow your muse, stay curious and keep creating. i could not love you more than i do. i wish you all the happiness all the health and all the creativity."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Stefani and Rossdale married in 2002 and were together for 14 years before divorcing in 2016. While Rossdale said he feels "bad" for his kids to grow up in a "broken home," the 58-year-old musician said he's proud of his consistency as a father.

"It wasn't fun for me to come from a broken home," Rossdale, who noted that both of his parents had been married three times, said on the Amy & T.J. podcast in March "It can be quite debilitating for kids … the overriding thing is you don't want to let your kids down."

He continued, "I go to a lot of events where there's 'the other team,' so to speak and I just feel really proud of myself in my consistency as a father. I know in my heart that I'm super consistent."

As for Stefani, who went on to marry Shelton in 2021, her relationship with the country crooner served as a reset following her difficult divorce from Rossdale.

"I didn't see any of this coming with Blake. This was just a big old 'What?'" Stefani told People of falling for the country superstar, after meeting in 2014 on the set of The Voice. "To be able to escape to Oklahoma, a place that I don't think I would ever have gone to. And when I met Blake, that's when I felt home, like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy."