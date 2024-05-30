John Legend Speaks Out on Diddy Video: 'My Default Stance Is To Believe Women'

Getty

John Legend is speaking out publicly for the first time following the recently released video footage that sees Sean "Diddy" Combs abusing then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

In an new interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, the "All of Me" singer said he was "horrified" over the allegations leveled against Diddy, on whose last album he had a feature on.

"I was horrified by the allegations that I heard about Mr. Comb, and of course horrified by the video evidence that was released after that," Legend said. "But I was horrified by the descriptions that I read before the video evidence came out and absolutely is something that needs to be brought to light when it happens."

Not only is Legend taken aback by the heinous acts of domestic violence displayed in the surveillance camera footage, the Grammy-winning musician said everything in him pushes him towards believing women when allegations like these are made.

"My default stance is to believe women when they make these accusations... and to make sure that they’re heard and any kind of accountability and reparations can be made to make these women whole again," he maintained. "It's shameful what Mr. Combs has been accused of, and I only want the best for Cassie, but also for all the other victims that have alleged that he's abused them."

"It's really tough to see those descriptions and to see those videos is quite a shame and I really just want accountability and hopefully some healing for all of his victims," Legend added.

Ventura took to Instagram less than a week after footage obtained by CNN saw the Bad Boy rapper physically assaulting the singer-model in the hallway of Los Angeles-area hotel in 2016.

"Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become," Ventura began.

She continued, "With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past. Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in."

Ventura ended the moving post with offering her support to those who may be going through or have experienced something similar, writing, "I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don't cut them off."

"No one should carry this weight alone," she added, before once again offering her gratitude for the support she's received. "This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love Always, Cassie"

Diddy, meanwhile, released a video apologizing for the 2016 assault after the clip was made public, despite initially claiming that the allegations she referenced in her November lawsuit regarding the incident were false.

In addition to being investigated by the feds for claims Ventura made in her lawsuit -- which he settled with his ex just a day later -- Diddy faces multiple lawsuits that also claim sexual assault, among other offenses.