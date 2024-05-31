Why Terri Irwin Doesn't Want to Date After Death of Late Husband Steve Irwin

Instagram

Terri Irwin is not interested in dating after she lost the love of her life, the late Steve Irwin.

While speaking to Us Weekly earlier this month before the annual Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas, the 59-year-old mother of two said there will never be someone like her late husband.

"I totally got my happily ever after," she told the publication. "And while there are a lot of wonderful men in the world, can you see another Steve Irwin? I just can't. I'd be like, 'I love that you're a librarian and the dewey decimal system is cool, but I got to go jump a crocodile and do that.' Forget that."

The Australian icon -- aptly named the Crocodile Hunter after his and Terri's television series of the same title -- died in 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a short-tail stingray barb while filming in the Great Barrier Reef.

While Irwin isn't interested in dating herself, she is interested in watching others try and find love later in life.

When the publication asked if she would be interest in joining The Golden Bachelor, she said. "I do like the show," but she would much prefer to be a producer on the show rather than a contestant.

"I had the best marriage in the whole world for 14 years, and I'm very comfortable with the person I see in the mirror," she said. "So I'm okay to be on my own now. And I'm lonely for Steve, but I'm not a lonely person, so I'm very lucky."

Before his death, the pair welcomed two children to the world -- 25-year-old daughter Bindi Irwin and 20-year-old son Robert Irwin -- who have been following in their dad's footsteps in wildlife conservatorship and looking after Australia Zoo.