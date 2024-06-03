Kourtney Kardashian Shares Hilariously Unique Way Kim 'Walks' with Her and Baby Rocky

Getty

While one has chosen to stroll, the other has chosen a more luxurious method of transportation.

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing the unexpected way her sister Kim Kardashian joins her walks with baby Rocky.

The 45-year-old mother of four was out on a walk with her newborn son -- who she shares with Travis Barker -- and her sister Kim, but it wasn't a normal stroll.

While Kourtney was pushing the baby stroller, Kim was slowly driving her car alongside them.

Sharing the snippet to her Stories, Kourtney wrote, "how me and @kimkardashian go on walks together ... with her window down a little walk and talk."

She also added Smokey Robinson's 1979 hit "Cruisin'" to her short video clip.

The pair have come a long way since their feud during The Kardashians. Viewers saw the pair really go at it last season, which kicked off with a nasty phone call between the two where they called each other everything from "egotistical" to a "f--king witch" after seeing what they were saying about each other in confessionals from the previous season.

However, the sisters have since revealed that all is well between them. On Thursday's new episode of the show, Kourtney claimed she had no idea cameras were capturing that argument -- and said Kim never told her it was being filmed on her end.

The subject came up after Kourtney's nice Instagram comment about a baby shower her family threw for her was interpreted as shade by fans.

"They think we hate each other. Also, I so badly wanted to be like, by the way, I never knew that call was filmed," she revealed to her friends, including Simon Huck.

"I just had a feeling that it was filmed, after the fact. She was like, 'Yeah,' and I'm like, 'You're not using it,'" she added, before admitting the footage ended up being "too good not to use."

Regarding the phone call, Kourtney said a lot of fans got "really analytical and deep" about the situation.

"We're sisters. I think people forget. They always say [about] our show, 'How are they gonna get through it?' and they pick sides and everyone gets riled up," she continued. "I'm sure a lot of people have had crazy fights with their siblings. Maybe ours are more extreme."