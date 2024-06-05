Jamie-Lynn Sigler Reveals She 'Almost Died' from Surgery Complications After 'Peaceful' Trip To India

"I had never in my life been more sad, felt more low," the actress, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, told Christina Applegate on their podcast.

After feeling "awakened" during her time living in an ashram in India, Jamie-Lynn Sigler returned home and suffered a near-death experience.

During the latest episode of Sigler and Christina Applegate's podcast MeSsy, Sigler revealed to listeners that she got an infection after a surgical procedure.

"A little less than a year ago now is when I went to India and I lived in this ashram and I felt so awakened and connected and peaceful," the 43-year-old said. "And when I came home, two weeks later, I had a very bad reaction to a surgery and got sepsis and was in the hospital and almost died. I never told anybody this."

Her cohost Applegate was shocked by the story, exclaiming, "Oh, my God!"

The actress opened up further about the experience admitting that she had "never" in her life "been more sad" or "felt more low."

However, she did refer back to her time in India where she learned skills to help her through difficult times.

"What I learned from India was I had an inability to escape it," she said.

"I had to sit in it. I would scream in pillows, I would cry to girlfriends. I reached out, I sat by myself, I got a therapist. I did all of these things I had never really done before and went through this process that was absolutely necessary."

The Sopranos actress added that she was "this much away" from dying which led her to treat 2023 as her "year of grieving".

Sigler has been open about her health since she revealed she had been battling multiple sclerosis for 15 years in 2016.

She was first diagnosed at 20 years old and felt she wasn't able to share the news until 2016, where she announced it through People Magazine.

"I wasn't ready until now," she says of her illness. "You'd think that after all these years, somebody would be settled with something like this, but it's still hard to accept."

Sigler revealed at the time that she went symptom-free for "quite some time." However, MS -- a degenerative autoimmune disease that damages the central nervous system -- eventually began to take effect, making some activities difficult.