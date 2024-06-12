Julia Louis-Dreyfus Survives 'Day Drinking' with Seth Meyers: 'Stupidest Show I've Ever Done'

NBC

It certainly isn't shot-for-shot as Julia Louis-Dreyfus joins Seth Meyers for his latest "Day Drinking" 'Late Night' sketch, where the 'Seinfeld' alum shows off her acting chops, plays games, gets ripped, and reveals her favorite SNL 'Weekend Update' host.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was a pretty good sport as a guest on "Day Drinking" with Seth Meyers. The Seinfeld icon spent the day in a bar trying awful drinks, showing off her improv and acting chops, playing games, and finally putting the Late Night host to bed.

In truth, Julia didn't need the booze to be one of the funniest people to ever take part in this show. She was an absolute delight whether she was dying laughing or straight-up burning Seth and his show concept.

Right off the bat, when Seth chugged his "Julia Louis Dry Martini" -- which was as simple as it sounded -- she looked at him horrified and said, "Oh no, I'm not doing that. Are you out of your mind? Guys, this show is a terrible idea."

It was a refrain she would carry through the entire segment. In the very next segment, where Seth mixes terrible concoctions inspired by the works of his guest, Julia offered a quick response when he asked if he could be honest with her.

"This show is the worst idea you've ever done in your life?"

As for the drinks themselves, her review of a "rich" drink with lots of "gold" and "ruby" alcohols was, "That is revolting." When he created one inspired by age, she spit it right back out. "Keep it," she told the late-night comic.

When he tried a Jager bomb, he got a little over-enthusiastic with his drop, splashing her jacket. Once again, as he chugged his own drink, Julia said, "Don't, I'm telling you, man. You are gonna get so sick." She then turned to his crew, adding, "This is a terrible show, guys."

Looking down at herself, she told Seth, "I'll send you the bill for this jacket."

"Please tell me it's one of your cheaper jackets."

"It's not," she said with a devilish grin. "It's so expensive!"

Their next game challenged Julia to identify some of her fellow three-named "brethren and sistren," with a particularly embarrassing moment coming when she was faced with "Martin [blank] [blank]."

"Martin Geourge McGillicuddy," she tried before Seth put up a second card that added the second part of the name: "Martin Luther [blank]."

"Do you know why it's particularly awful?" Julia asked as she laughed in embarrassment. "Because I just went on the Civil Rights tour last week."

Seth got a moment to shine when Julia asked him if there was a joke he wanted to tell on Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update," but wasn't able to because it was too offensive. Clearly slurring his words a bit by this point, he nevertheless got through it.

"A man in Washington state was arrested for animal cruelty after he was caught having sex with the family dog," he said before the punchline cracked Julia up. It's definitely on the offensive side, but well worth the watch for both his amazing delivery and her honest reaction.

"Have you been drinking during the break?" Julia asked after he finally got through it.

While she liked this particular joke, Julia wasn't quite as supportive of Seth's stint as "Update" host. When asked who her favorite "Update" host was, she quickly replied, "Tina [Fey] and Amy [Poehler]."

"Your husband hosted 'Update,'" Seth reminded her. Julia and husband Brad Hall even appeared together on the segment back in the 1980s when she was also part of the cast. Nevertheless, she stood her ground, with a quick apology to Brad through the camera.

Other highlights, which are definitely better experienced than explained, include Julia showing off her acting skills in a game where she has to deal with Seth (as a customer) and his life complaints, as well as a game of improv where she makes up Marvel Cinematic Universe answers.

Their day of frivolity came to an end with Julia throwing giant foam dice to determine the drink mixes Seth would take on -- at least until he decided to start taking a nap on one of them.

Cozying up to him with a very sweet and quiet voice, Julia told him, "Thank you for letting me come on your, um, stupid show. Don't laugh. I mean it. It's the stupidest show I've ever done in my life."