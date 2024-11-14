Mary Bonnet Confirms Selling Sunset Cast -- Including Chrishell -- Is 'Getting Ready' to Film Season 9 (Exclusive)

Getty/Toofab

"I'm going to have to put my war gear on I think," said Bonnet, after a particularly volatile Season 8.

It looks like the Selling Sunset's cast will all be returning for Season 9.

While attending the Gurus 2024 Awards, presented by Gurus Magazine at SLS Beverly Hills, show star Mary Bonnet and Romain Bonnet shared with TooFab exclusively where the Netflix hit series' cast stands as they get ready to dive back into production.

"We're actually getting ready to start filming ... I'm not sure if I'm really supposed to say that but we're getting to start filming and yeah, there's going to be another reunion," Mary told TooFab exclusively.

Netflix is yet to officially confirm the next season, but it sounds that announcement is imminent.

As for why the series didn't have a reunion episode following Season 8, Mary doesn't seem to think one was ever in the cards.

"I don't think they were planning on doing one. I think that a lot of people just assumed because of all the fighting and it's probably good idea that we didn't do it because it's still pretty crazy, behind the scenes it's still pretty mental," she said.

"So I don't know how it's going to go when we start filming. I'm going to have to put my war gear on I think," she added.

The reality star also shared that things are still tense between a lot of the cast members.

"Obviously, Nicole [Young], Emma [Hernan], I think Bre [Tiesi] and Chelsea [Lazkani] still have a thing, Bre and Emma have a thing," she explained. "There's a map of who doesn't get a long with who it's really difficult because I get along with everybody."

While there have been rumors and threats from some cast members about possibly not returning for another season, Mary confirmed to TooFab exclusively that everyone will be back.

"Yes, I believe so," Mary said, before TooFab asked whether that also included Chrishell Stause specifically. "Yes," she confirmed.

Mary and Romain are both hoping Season 9 takes a more positive turn following the volatile 8th season.

"I really hope that people really stop the low blows, I think that's enough of all of that," Mary said before Romain added, "more real estate."

"I'd like to be more professional. We can have fun, it's very entertaining when we have fun together," she continued. "I'd prefer to show that side of it, the positive drama and not all of this negativity."

The happy couple were presenting an award at the Gurus 2024 Awards, presented by Gurus Magazine and hosted by founder and publisher, Derek Warburton, at SLS Beverly Hills.

"I always love doing anything for him [Derek], he's just so amazing, I'm excited to be here and present an award for the people that deserve it, it's going to be fun," Mary said.

Selling Sunset Drama

As for what Mary wants in Season 9? What she has always wanted.

"I feel the way I always feel, I always want to push the show into a positive direction," Mary previously told TooFab in September. "And I know people love drama and I am the minority on this but, I always want to use our platform for good so I'm doing it on my own right now."

Even though Mary knows Season 9 will have "drama and big houses and good fashion," she said she hoped to bring "more positive women empowerment friendships."

"Because I think that's what the world needs," she added.

Mary has been a pillar on the show since Season 1. She has seen the good, the bad and the ugly that occurs both on and off screen. However, the person who surprised her the most in Season 8 -- in a good way -- was Bre.

"Honestly I like Brie I feel like she is very direct and and I've started talking to her way more. It's a very unlikely friendship," Mary said, before adding that she was proud of how Chrishell handled this past season too.

"She has let her frustrations take control the past couple seasons, and I think this season she was just there for everybody, and was the compassionate, loving person that I know," she said of Stause.

"I always want everybody to show their best self and I think Chrishell did that and I think Bre also did that, like being a girl's girl even when she didn't have to," Mary said, referring to Bre telling Chelsea about the allegations against her husband.

"She went and told her and she's like, 'This could backfire but she did it anyway' and I think that's cool," she said before adding that Bre "had good intentions."