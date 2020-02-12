Melissa Gorga stopped by "The Wendy Williams Show" Wednesday ahead of what she said was sure to be an explosive episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

The 40-year-old boutique owner, wife of 15 years to Joe Gorga and mother of three -- Antonia, 14, Gino, 12, and Joey, 9 -- spilled on everything from her relationship with her extended family to expanding her family.

We've broken everything down below.

Relationship with Joe Giudice

While Melissa said neither she nor her husband have much of a relationship with Teresa Giudice's estranged husband, Joe Giudice, there doesn't seem to be a whole lot of bad blood.

"Of course, everyone knows it's super sad for the girls. I think obviously Teresa held on so many years for the girls," Melissa told Wendy. "I think everyone was holding on -- and to see what the outcome was gonna be with the deportation. They don't even live in the same country anymore."

"He gained all that weight back, too!" Williams pointed out.

Trying not to laugh too much, Gorga said, "I think he's probably eating good in Italy. I'm gonna assume he's eating some meatballs over there. But I haven't seen him, I haven't talked to him, just through the phone if he calls and I'm by Teresa, that's it. I don't really have a relationship with him."

Even though the Joes knew each other long before Giudice married Gorga's sister, Melissa said "they don't really talk" anymore.

"If the other Joe called you collect, do you say I accept?" Wendy wondered.

"Of course! Yes. I mean, if he's calling me, he's got something to say. I would accept, of course," Melissa replied. "Listen, I've known him for a long time, too. He's family to us. This is my nieces' father, and they die for him. They love him! You know how it is with daddy's girls. They're daddy's girls."

Teresa's 'Pool Boy' Tony Delorenzo

Gorga didn't seem saddened or surprised by the news of the Giudices' divorce; in fact, she feels "it's time to move on."

"I would love to play cupid with Teresa," she said. "I would love to like hook her up with somebody."

Eyes wide, Wendy blurted out, "Do you like the pool boy?!" She was referring to Tony Delorenzo, the man Teresa briefly dated in high school who appeared this season to install a pool in her backyard. Dating rumors began circulating after Teresa revealed on the show he sent her a shirtless selfie, before they spent the holidays together.

But Melissa insists Tony and Tre are just friends, telling Wendy, "I love the pool boy! He's a close friend of ours. He was the best man at my wedding! He was the best man at my wedding. That's Joe Gorga's best friend. That's his best friend."

"Tony likes young chicks. Tony's, I wanna say, 47?" she added, noting that he and Teresa "are the same age."

But according to Melissa, "they are not dating. They are not dating. They're not dating. They're not dating. They're both going through... Tony's in the process of getting a divorce also. It's two friends that are just kind of leaning on each other because they're both...

"Uh-huh, that's a hard lean!" a skeptical Williams noted.

"I mean, he's cute! He's really cute, Tony," Gorga admitted, before revealing he's dating "a couple" people.

"I think he's just datin' around. I'm not tryna call Tony out over here!" she said.

The Reality of Televising Her Marriage

Though Melissa and Joe portray a super happy, super sexual marriage on TV, Melissa wants to remind everyone it's not always rainbows and butterflies.

"In the beginning, we were like, 'We got this! Everyone on the Housewives gets divorced. No one stays. We got this,'" she recalled. "But as the years went on, I'm not gonna lie, it's been a little challenging for us. We've definitely had arguments 'cause I have to be taken out of the house so much now. I travel a lot now. He never was really comfortable with that, and I feel like it's tested us the last couple years."

"We've argued a lot more, and I'm just being honest because I don't want people to think it's so easy. It's not," she added. "Reality TV really does test you, who you are, your marriage. But at the end of the day, Joe and I have the same goals. We just love our kids, we want family, that's what we want. So we fight for that. That doesn't make it perfect, it doesn't make it easy. We do argue, but we come back together. You know what? There's love there."

Antonia's All Grown Up ... And Has a Boyfriend!

According to Melissa, the Gorgas' oldest child, daughter Antonia, is 14 going on 24.

"Her boobs and butt are bigger than mine!" she said. When Wendy asked if Joe's "had to fight people off" of Antonia, Melissa revealed her daughter actually "has a boyfriend."

"But it's not like someone that's allowed to come over," she explained. "It means that they talk on the phone. She's always in a group. Like, they'll go to a house party or something, but never like alone. It's not like, 'Oh, my boyfriend's coming over to hang out!' Joe would start to convulse."

She's Freezing Her Eggs

Melissa also revealed she hasn't given up total hope of having more kids in the future, telling Wendy she's in the process of freezing her eggs "just in case I ever change my mind." She added her "tubes are tied" and that she and Joe would have to use in vitro fertilization and likely a surrogate should they decide to have a fourth child.

Regarding tonight's episode of "RHONJ," which airs on Bravo at 8 p.m., Melissa said, "If you're a true fan of the Jersey Housewives, tonight's your episode."

The crew heads to the Jersey Shore, where Melissa says fights ensue and "some crazy truth" comes out "about relationships."

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

