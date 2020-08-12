Justin Hartley's Ex Lindsay Defends Him, As Chrishell Stause Likes Fan Tweet Assuming He Cheated

Getty

One of Hartley's exes calls him the "exemplification of a solid man."

While Chrishell Stause slammed her ex Justin Hartley and how he handled their divorce on the most recent season of "Selling Sunset," his other ex-wife is standing up for him.

On Tuesday, amid allegations Hartley informed Stause of their divorce via text and without warning, his first wife and former "Passions" costar Lindsay Korman-Hartley shared a message of support on social media.

"In a day when social media should be used for positivity ... an inspiration towards movement in an honest and deserving way ... I'd like to join in, by highlighting my appreciation for my family," the soap opera star began. "Today, I appreciate my ex-husband Justin for not only being exemplification of a solid man, but for being my dear friend and devoted father to our daughter. Simply put; for being family."

"We derive our own opinion of people by experiencing life and time together, and we do our best to hold dear the ones that maintain consistent kindness, love, and generosity," she continued. "No matter what conflicts Justin and I had in the past, I appreciate what we have today and I am thankful for the family we have built."

The "This Is Us" actor and Korman were married from 2004-2012, after meeting on the set of "Passions." They share one daughter, 16-year-old Isabella.

Stause, meanwhile, liked a few tweets on her feed that certainly have people talking.

One, a response to a "Today Show" tweet on August 7, read: "@justinhartley filmed a movie in Canada at the same time his new gf @SofiaPernas was filming the summer before they split. The timing seems like he probably cheated on @Chrishell7 and took a coward’s way out to avoid spousal support and gaslight her."

The other was a link to a blind item about an actor who supposedly fell in love with another woman and blindsiding her with divorce and accusing her of cheating to get out of paying alimony.

So far, Hartley hasn't made any comments on Stause's claims on "Selling Sunset" or any of the social media chatter since. A source told Us Weekly that any cheating allegations are simply untrue and he didn't start dating new girlfriend Sofia Pernas until months after he filed for divorce.

Hartley and Pernas, meanwhile, appeared to make their relationship Instagram official over the weekend -- after she shared a photo of a man, assumed to be Justin, to her Instagram Story with the caption, "Easy like Sunday mornin."