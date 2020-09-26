Kendall Jenner & 15 Other Celebs Who Admitted They Smoke Weed

Instagram/Getty

From Kendall Jenner to Snoop Dogg, these celebs are all self-proclaimed stoners.

As cannabis consumption becomes increasingly socially acceptable in Hollywood, more celebrities are opening up about their choice to go green.

While some stars simply enjoy recreational use of marijuana, others have gone on to start their own cannabis companies -- and others still have gone sober and explained why. Some have even joined organizations to campaign for its legalization across the United States.

Read on to find out which celebs have admitted to being 4/20 friendly.

1. Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner was recently outed by her sister Kourtney for her weed smoking habits. While the duo appeared on an episode of Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson’s podcast “Sibling Revelry,” they were asked which member of the Kardashian fam was the stoner in the family. Kourtney didn’t hesitate to answer Kendall!

"I am a stoner. No one knows that, so that's the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there," Kendall admitted.

2. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has had no qualms admitting her penchant for marijuana in the past, even enjoying a joint on stage at the MTV EMAs in 2013! But following a vocal chord surgery, Miley says she has been sober -- both from weed and drinking.

"I don’t smoke anymore, and I'm sober. I've been sober, pretty much the vocal surgery kind of did it for me because I just learned so much about the effects. You're just taught it's not really the drinking, it's the staying up all night. Once you have your drink, you end up smoking," Miley said in an interview with Joe Rogan.

3. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has had a long-term relationship with weed, at one point admitting that she thought she was "addicted" to marijuana which she was using to help her deal with anxiety.

Then in her 2017 documentary "Gaga: Five Foot Two," it was revealed that Gaga was now using the drug to manage the chronic pain she experiences from fibromyalgia. While she never directly addressed the issue on camera, she could be seen rolling several joints throughout the film.

4. Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne doesn't shy away from sharing her weed smoking habits on social media. She says she started smoking to help deal with anxiety, depression and other health issues when she was younger.

"I've been smoking weed for a good minute. When I was younger, I dealt heavily with anxiety and depression and weird eating habits and stomach problems. It was making me miserable. CBD oil and weed were the only things to help me," Bella told Forbes.

Now she even has her own line of cannabis products, teaming up with Glass House Group to launch her brand Forbidden Flowers.

5. Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson says that although he has tried to get sober, marijuana helps him deal with health issues like borderline personality disorder and Crohn's disease.

"I have Crohn’s disease, so it helps more than you can imagine.. There was a point where I couldn't get out of bed. I was 110 pounds. I also just love smoking weed. I've been smoking weed every day for eight years," Pete told Howard Stern.

6. Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey took part in Willie Nelson’s Weed-Themed Variety Show earlier this year, but in his most recent comments about marijuana, he says he got high accidentally! While filming "The Beach Bum" with Snoop Dogg, Matthew thought he was smoking joints stuffed with oregano. Instead, Snoop had swapped out the prop for real weed.

"We do the scene and it's about an eight-minute take, [which is] a long take if you're passing a joint back and forth and you're smoking hardcore to the heels of your feet. So the scene goes on and right after the scene I just feel like, 'Man, I'm not sure that was a prop…' And I look over and Snoop goes, 'Yo, Moondog, that wasn't prop weed, that was Snoop weed,'" Matthew said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

He added, "I didn't speak another word of English, really. It was one of those highs where I didn't really catch my breath until 5:30 the next day."

7. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt admits he used to be a stoner when he was younger but he got sober later in life.

"I'm really, really happy to be done with all of that... No [it wasn't hard to quit]. Back in my stoner days, I wanted to smoke a joint with Jack and Snoop and Willie. You know, when you're a stoner, you get these really stupid ideas. Well, I don't want to indict the others, but I haven't made it to Willie yet," Brad told GQ.

8. Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson, who once shared she may have smoked weed with Matthew McConaughey on the set of "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," says she's even gotten high with her famous parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. Kate made the revelation during a game of "Truth or Shot" on “The Ellen Show” when she and her brother Oliver were asked if they'd smoke cannabis as a family.

"Yes!" Kate replied with Oliver adding, "I have too!"

9. Rihanna

Rihanna isn't shy about sharing her love for weed on her Instagram feed and even in music videos like "Talk That Talk" and "BBHMM." While Riri doesn't comment on her smoking habits very often, it's clear she's a fan!

10. Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman is a fan of marijuana, even on the red carpet! On more than one occasion, she's shown off her green accessories while being interviewed, most recently revealing she had two joints and a vape in her purse at the Emmys in 2019.

Sarah also says she's gotten high with her parents, at one point sharing an edible with her stepmom at a bar mitzvah.

11. Willow Smith

Willow Smith says she enjoyed smoking weed when she was a little bit younger and knows how it helps other people but admits her use of the drug got "excessive." Once she decided to cut back, she says her quality of life improved.

"When I stopped smoking it was a really big eye-opener," Willow said on "Red Table Talk." "And I know this sounds cheesy but around the time I stopped smoking, I started doing a lot of yoga and I just excelled because I was putting all of my energy into that, I wasn't doing anything else. And I was like, 'Wow, what if I was doing this with everything?' And then it really made me think, 'What have I been missing? What have I been not putting my all into or not putting all of my brain power into?'"

12. Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen has been an outspoken supporter of marijuana throughout the years, at one point saying that he felt that weed helped him get work done. During quarantine, Seth admitted that he has been smoking a lot more than usual.

"I've smoked a truly, ungodly amount of weed in the time that I've been in quarantine. More than normal. Thank God it's been declared an essential service. For me, it is truly an essential service," Seth said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

13. Snoop Dogg

Over the years, Snoop Dogg has become the poster boy for smoking weed and has said that he can smoke up to 81 blunts in a day. Snoop even has his own marijuana company, Leafs By Snoop. He explained that the drug helps him be a better artist and keeps him relaxed.

"Cannabis keeps me feeling good and allows me to be more creative, which is important as an artist. You gotta keep feeling inspired. Weed relaxes you and opens your mind. It can also make you laugh, which is a great form of medicine," Snoop told The Cut.

14. Woody Harrelson

Woody Harrelson is an advocate for the legalization of marijuana and sits on the advisory board of the National Organization for Reform of Marijuana Laws. Although Woody quit smoking weed in 2017, his longtime friend Willie Nelson convinced him to take it up again.

"I did quit. For almost two years. No smoking, no vaping," Woody recounted to Esquire. "And then I ran into [Willie Nelson] and that was that. Willie never felt too good about me quitting. And he kept trying to get me to not quit. We'd be playing poker and he'd pass me a vape pen, and I'd say, 'Willie, man, I don't do that anymore.' And he'd act surprised, like it was news to him. Anyway, Willie passed me the pen after I'd won this huge pot. I was in a celebrating mood, so I snatched the pen from him and took a long draw. And Willie smiled at me and said, 'Welcome home, son.'"

15. Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge started using marijauna for medicinal purposes when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004. Now she has her own cannabis company called Etheridge Farms.

"I believe anybody who smokes cannabis is using it medicinally, whether they consider it so or not," Melissa told Billboard. "If it's my means of relaxing and unplugging and de-stressing at the end of the day, who's to say that's not good medicine? My stress level and all the things I felt contributed to my cancer 12 years ago, I absolutely treat them everyday by smoking cannabis and keeping a balance in my life."

16. Wiz Khalifa

Fans of Wiz Khalifa are well aware of his thoughts on weed based on its recurring presence in his album titles like "Rolling Papers" and "Kush & Orange Juice." Wiz has now branched out into the business side of things, launching his own lines of rolling papers and even his own strain of marijuana called Khalifa Kush. He didn't stop there though, going on to create a simulation game called Wiz Khalifa's Weed Farm where users can learn how to grow and harvest weed.

