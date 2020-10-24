17 Celebrities Who Have Bravely Shared About Their Miscarriages

Instagram

These famous moms want to end the stigma surrounding pregnancy loss.

Every year, thousands of people experience an incredibly devastating miscarriage and while pregnancy loss can seem isolating, those that go through it are not alone.

While talking about the experience may have been considered taboo in the past, people are increasingly sharing their stories in order to dispel misinformation surrounding the subject and help those in the same painful situation.

As October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, we have compiled some celebrities' candid experiences about their own miscarriage.

Hear their emotional stories below...

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend recently opened up about the heartbreaking loss of their son Jack. Chrissy had been on bed rest for two weeks before being hospitalized for severe bleeding due to complications from a weak placenta. Unfortunately, doctors were not able to stop the bleeding and get Jack the fluids he needed.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before... To our Jack—I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," Chrissy wrote in an Instagram post.

Her emotional post was met with thousands of supportive comments from famous friends, family and fans.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kate Beckinsale showed her support for Chrissy Teigen by sharing the story of her own miscarriage when she was five months pregnant.

"Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks. I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known. There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture. Your milk comes in, with no one to feed. It can be the loneliest, most soul destroying period of time, particularly if you are not in the position of having an emotionally connected, supportive partner like Chrissy has," Kate wrote on her Instagram.

She continued, "Sending so much love to the Legend family, but also so much to the women and couples who have kept it quiet and suffered. I know there are so many. Thank you @chrissyteigen for making sure it is abundantly clear how devastating this is, and how life changing it can be without support."

In 2019, Hilaria Baldwin sadly suffered two miscarriages. In an effort to raise awareness about the topic and help others in the same situation, Hilaria shared her experience on both occasions.

"I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies... and I don't want to keep this from you, just because it isn't as positive and shiny as the rest. I think it's important to show the truth...because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it," Hilaria wrote on her Instagram.

Thankfully, Hilaria and her husband Alec went on to welcome a son, Eduardo, the following year.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Carrie Underwood revealed that she suffered three miscarriages between 2017 and 2018 in an emotional interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

"I had always been afraid to be angry because we are so blessed. And my son, Isaiah, is the sweetest thing. And he's the best thing in the world. And I'm like, 'If we can never have any other kids, that's okay, because he's amazing.' And I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can't. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No," Carrie explained.

After her losses, Carrie went on to welcome son Jacob Bryan in January of 2019.

Beyonce opened up about experiencing miscarriages when she explained how her definition of success changed since beginning her journey to motherhood.

"I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn't know I needed. Success looks different to me now. I learned that all pain and loss is in fact a gift. Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else. Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper. I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger," Beyonce told Elle.

Before welcoming her daughter Atlas, Shay Mitchell experienced a miscarriage, which she said blindsided her.

"I was like 14 weeks. At that point, I had no idea the percentage of miscarriages. When it happened, I was just completely blindsided by it... I know other women and other friends of mine who've gone through a way harder journey. It's just really tough because you feel broken, as a woman, and that's not a great feeling," Shay said on her pregnancy series "Almost Ready."

Kimberly Van Der Beek and her husband James were extremely candid about the miscarriage she suffered while he was appearing on "Dancing With The Stars." In their pregnancy announcement, James revealed that they had lost pregnancies in the past and shared that he thought the word miscarriage needed to be replaced.

"@vanderkimberly and I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment. Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement - nobody failed to 'carry', these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret. But there needs to be zero shame around it, or around giving yourself the time and space to grieve. We decided to put ourselves out there - not knowing what we'd find - in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love & support from friends and family when they need it most," James wrote on his Instagram.

Unfortunately, the following month, the couple experienced "every expecting parent's worst nightmare" and while they were heartbroken, it brought them closer with their five children. Sadly, in 2020, James and Kimberly went through the experience again.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Pink opened up about losing a pregnancy while explaining the lyrics to her song "Happy" where she sings, "Since I was 17 I've always hated my body and it feels like my body's hated me."

"The reason I said [that] is because I've always had this very tomboy, very strong gymnast body, but actually at 17 I had a miscarriage, and I was going to have that child. But when that happens to a woman or a young girl, you feel like your body hates you and like your body is broken, and it's not doing what it's supposed to do. I've had several miscarriages since, so I think it's important to talk about what you're ashamed of, who you really are and the painful sh-t. I've always written that way," Pink told USA Today.

Gwyneth Paltrow said that she experienced a scary miscarriage after welcoming her daughter Apple and son Moses.

"I had a really bad experience when I was pregnant with my third. It didn't work out and I nearly died. So I am like, 'Are we good here or should we go back and try again?'" the Oscar winner told the Daily Mail.

Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwayne Wade experienced multiple miscarriages before welcoming their daughter Kaavia via a surrogate.

"I have had eight or nine miscarriages. For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant -- I've either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle," Gabrielle wrote in "We're Going to Need More Wine."

While Nicole Kidman was married to Tom Cruise, she said she experienced a miscarriage which led to the couple's decision to adopt.

"From the minute Tom and I were married, I wanted to have babies. And we lost a baby early on, so that was really very traumatic. And that's when we would adopt Bella," Nicole told Vanity Fair.

Michelle Obama revealed that over 20 years ago, she suffered a miscarriage before deciding to conceive her daughters through IVF.

"I felt lost and alone, and I felt like I failed. I didn't know how common miscarriages were, because we don't talk about them. We sit in our own pain, thinking that somehow we're broken," Michelle said on "Good Morning America."

Claire Holt experienced loss of a pregnancy in 2018 and wanted to share her story to help others going through the same thing.

"I took this photo 10 days ago, as I waited for surgery after my sweet little baby lost its heartbeat. I sent it to my fiancé in the waiting room to show him that I was ok. I wasn't. I've never felt more broken in my life. I debated sharing this so soon and I'm still frightened about making such a private struggle public, but I'm doing it anyway because it's important. After my [surgery], I spent hours on the internet searching for women who had been through it. I was desperate to find someone, anyone, who could relate to what I was feeling. Someone to tell me that the depression and hopelessness were normal. That it wasn't my fault. That I wasn't broken forever," Claire wrote on her Instagram.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Mariah Carey says she had a miscarriage before getting pregnant with her twins while she was married to Nick Cannon.

"It kind of shook us both and took us into a place that was really dark and difficult. When that happened…I wasn't able to even talk to anybody about it. That was not easy," Mariah told Access.

Lily Allen dedicated her song "Something's Not Right" to the son she lost after experiencing a viral infection during her sixth month of pregnancy.

"It was horrendous and something I would not wish on my worst enemy. It's something that I still haven't dealt with. I held my child and it was really horrific and painful -- one of the hardest things that can happen to a person…It's not something that you get over," Allen told The Sun on Sunday.

Halsey unfortunately suffered a miscarriage right before a performance in 2016 and chose to go on with the show. She took to the stage after taking pain medication and wearing an adult diaper.

"I beat myself up for it because I think that the reason it happened is just the lifestyle I was living. I wasn't drinking. I wasn't doing drugs. I was fucking overworked -- in the hospital every couple of weeks because I was dehydrated, needing bags of IVs brought to my greenroom. I was anemic, I was fainting. My body just broke the fuck down," Halsey told Rolling Stone.

After the experience, Halsey knows she wants to be a mom more than "anything in the world... I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star."

During an Instagram Q&A, Teddi Mellencamp revealed she suffered multiple miscarriages when asked if she was planning on having more children.

"I would love to more than anything. Most likely no though. I had multiple miscarriages before Cruz and the IVF process was very hard for me and I am not sure I can go through it again. I feel very blessed with the kiddos I have," Teddi wrote on her story.

Thankfully, Teddi was able to welcome a daughter named Dove in 2020.