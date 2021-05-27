Garcelle Beauvais Accuses Kyle Richards of 'Weaponizing' Charity Nonpayment Claim

Bravo

Garcelle educates her RHOBH costar on racial stereotypes as she explains why the reunion accusation was so hurtful.

Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards finally cleared the air between them after the former was accused by the latter of not paying a charity donation during last season's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion.

Last season, Garcelle donated $5K during an auction Kyle held for Children's Hospital Los Angeles -- but was accused of never making good on that bid by Richards during a very heated reunion moment. Beauvais explained the payment simply "fell through the cracks innocently," before both confirmed she later made good on her pledge.

As the two met up for lunch on last night's episode to hash things out, Garcelle first addressed some of the awkwardness between them throughout the season. "You were friendly from the beginning, but I felt like I wasn't being heard," said Beauvais.

"I just want to give you a hug and just start from scratch. There's no reason why we shouldn't be having fun and getting along," Richards responded.

"We can let that go, if we can fast-forward to you calling me out about not paying for the charity, cut me to the core," Garcelle continued. "When I finally got the information from them, it's an address that I haven't had for years."

Richards said she knew that Garcelle was a "good person" and commended her for taking care of the payment "right away" after she was called out on national TV. "If we had been getting along, I never would have said anything," Kyle added.

"Would you have said it to one of the white women?" Garcelle then asked. Kyle's jaw dropped. "That's how I feel," Beauvais continued, "I feel like it was weaponized towards me being a Black woman."

When Kyle exclaimed that she doesn't have "any issue" with Beauvais, Garcelle then explained why the accusation was especially cutting to her as a Black woman.

"I know you probably didn't intentionally, but I don't think you realize the effect that it has on me being a Black woman," she said. "There's stereotypes that people think we don't pay for our rent, that we don't tip."

"I would never think about that," said Kyle, listening.

"Because you don't have to deal with that, because it's not your reality, but it's my reality," Beauvais continued, before giving an example of the stereotype in action.

"I was in a restaurant and they weren't serving me, they were serving other people but wouldn't come to me. And at the end of my meal, when I finally got my meal, I had to think about, 'Do I tip or do I not tip?'" she recalled. "If I don't tip, they're gonna say, 'Black people don't tip anyway, she never would have tipped.' But the service was horrible. There's all this stuff that people don't realize that we think about before we have to do anything."

"You saying I didn't pay, that's why it hurt so much," she added.

In a confessional, Garcelle said she felt like people in Beverly Hills live in "their own little bubble," adding that it makes her an outsider when nobody asks her about her experience as a Black woman in Hollywood.

After Garcelle's explanation, Kyle told her she "totally" understood what she was saying. "And for that, I apologize," she added, "I wasn't thinking of it like that at all. I appreciate you sharing that with me, I do. I really do."

In her own confessional, Richards said she has never walked in Garcelle's shoes and "even though I didn't mean it like that, I can understand why she unfollowed me on Instagram." She added, "I have a much better understanding of who she is and where she comes from."

At the end of the episode, Richards opened up to both Sutton Stracke and new cast member Crystal Kung Minkoff about her conversation with Beauvais. As Minkoff started to share her own experience with racism and stereotypes as an Asian woman, Sutton interrupted and shouted, "I'm not doing this. I'm telling you right now! I am not talking about racial stereotypes."

"It's easy for you not to," said Minkoff, as Sutton exclaimed, "Why? Because I'm a Southern white girl? Do you want to talk about when I see dumbass rednecks on the TV and that's supposed to be me? I also have a stereotype, but I don't want to bring it up."

"That's insane," Crystal told Sutton, before asking, "Are you one of those people that you don't see color? Tell me you're that girl, 'I don't see color.'"

The episode ended with Sutton proclaiming, "Are you serious right now?!" before Crystal re-asked the question. A teaser for next week proved the argument will reach new heights -- with a potential fallout between Minkoff and Stracke.