These Stars Admit They Totally Got Ghosted By Their Dates

Getty

"He stops the cab, gets out of the cab, runs away, and doesn't speak to me again for 27 years."

Just because you're a celeb doesn't mean you're exempt from some dating horror stories and that includes getting ghosted! It might come as a surprise that major stars would have difficulty in the dating department but many celebrities admit that it's totally happened to them. While most of them aren't sure why their romantic interests decided to disappear, they've all taken their dating disasters in stride -- and it makes them a whole lot more relatable!

Read on to find out which stars got ghosted…

Leslie Mann recently revealed that she got ghosted by David Duchovny over 25 years ago. The pair seemingly hit it off while they were both in Vancouver working on separate projects and David even asked Leslie to visit him on the set of "X-Files." It was only after Leslie invited David to a Halloween party she was hosting in her hotel room that things took a turn. The party went off without a hitch but when Leslie invited David to join her and her best friend at a bar later that evening, things got weird.

"After the party, we decided to go to a bar to have a drink. We get into the cab — David, my best friend, and me — and he stops the cab, gets out of the cab, runs away, and doesn't speak to me again for 27 years. For 27 years, my best friend and I would talk about everything. What went wrong? What happened?" Leslie explained on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

When the duo met up again on the set of "The Bubble" many years later, Leslie finally got the closure she needed when David admitted that he had left the cab to get weed from his room.

Nicole Kidman may have gotten ghosted but it all worked out in the end! The actress admits that after first meeting her now-husband Keith Urban, he ghosted her for months. While Nicole chose not to bring up why he didn't call her for so long, she says it's all good now and in the past.

"I had such a crush on him and he wasn't interested in me. It's true! He didn't call me for four months…We're here now and it's all good. We don't need to hash up all that stuff…I think he was shy," Nicole said on "The Ellen Show."

Lily Collins admits that before she was married to her husband Charlie McDowell, she ended up getting ghosted by potential suitors on more than one occasion — even when she thought the date went really well.

"I've been ghosted more times than I care to admit. There are times when I've [been on dates and] thought we had a great time and then I've never heard from the guy again. Sometimes that happens after one date, a couple of dates or one month. I would prefer people to be honest with me, as I live like that. I don't think it will be something I can ever figure out," Lily told Glamour UK.

Drake got a taste of his own medicine when he says he was ghosted by a woman many people assume to be Rihanna. The rapper explained that she suddenly "disappeared" out of his life, much like he had to done to other women he had dated in the past.

"I was a pawn. You know what she was doing to me? She was doing exactly what I've done to so many women throughout my life, which is show them quality time, then disappear. I was like, wow, this feels terrible," Drake told The New York Times.

Jordin Sparks dated Jason Derulo for several years before their split and while there were conflicting reports about their breakup, Jordin implied that she was basically ghosted. She says the couple got in a small fight and even though she thought they had resolved things, Jason stopped contacting her.

"We had an argument or this little tiff or whatever, and I apologized because I was like, 'Okay, that came out totally wrong. It just got really awkward, so I was like, 'Okay, I'm sorry, I apologize' I asked him if we were good, and he said, 'Yeah, we're good.' But he helped me with my bag to the car, he kissed me, told me he loved me, then stopped calling me," Jordin said on "The Breakfast Club."

Sean Penn and Charlize Theron dated for over two years before he was allegedly ghosted by the actress. While the couple never got detailed about their split, sources say that Charlize ended things by not answering his calls and texts.

"Charlize wasn't responding to his calls and texts. She just cut it off," a source told Us Weekly.

Charlize later shot down the claims that she ghosted Sean, saying, "I still don't even know what [ghosting] is…We were in a relationship and then it didn't work anymore. And we both decided to separate. That's it."

Before Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis began dating, she says the actor totally ghosted her for a month. After she gave the actor her phone number at a "Saturday Night Live" afterparty, he didn't reach out for so long that she jokingly began asking her friends if Jason had died.

"He was really, like, cool. He played it really cool…When he got my number, he didn't text me for a month. I was like, 'This isn't great…You guys, did Jason Sudeikis die?' I don't have any texts from him," Olivia said on "The Howard Stern Show."

When Christian Bale was just a teen, he went out on a date with Drew Barrymore. But after the couple met up to go see a movie together, he says he ended up never hearing from her again.

"We went to see some bloody awful horror film, and that was the end of it. She never called again," he told GQ Australia.

Shawn Mendes says that he got ghosted by Billie Eilish — but it wasn't in a romantic way. In an interview, Billie was asked about the last celebrity to text her and the answer was Shawn, except she admitted that she hadn't yet responded to him. It turns out that she never ended up responding to his text because a few months later when Shawn was asked about the situation he revealed she never got in touch!

Katy Perry and ex Russell Brand may be on cordial terms now the years following their divorce were a different story. Back in 2011, Katy says Russell let her know that he wanted a divorce via text message, moments before she was set to go on stage. And on top of that, the former couple didn't talk for years following the text message!