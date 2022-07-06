Lisa Rinna Reveals the Cause of Her Social Media Rants: 'It Really Has Nothing to Do with Any of You'

Getty

"I'm sorry if I've raged on you, about you," the RHOBH star wrote in a since-deleted Instagram apology.

Lisa Rinna is speaking out about her recent behavior on social media.

Earlier this week, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star took to Instagram to apologize for her actions, saying that it stems from the "grief" she's "struggling" with in the wake of her mother Lois's death last November.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, per Page Six, Lisa, 58, shared a quote about grief that read: "Grief never ends… But it changes. It's a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith… It is the price of love."

Alongside the photo of the quote, the reality star said, "I have had a really rough time of it I think you've seen how hard this has hit me. I'm sorry if I've raged on you, about you -- it really has nothing to do with any of you."

"I never thought I would feel this way. I really thought grief would be about sadness and pain but it's so much more," Lisa continued. "I am really struggling, I just never thought it would feel like this but here it is. Losing my Mom has really hit me hard."

She concluded her post by expressing her gratitude to those who've shown her support.

"Thank you for your patience with me," Lisa said. "I know it's not easy to have warm fuzzies for me right now but I'll get through this and hopefully come out the other side stronger and better. Thank you for your support and your love. I so so appreciate it. 🙏🏻❤️🕊🕊🕊"

This comes after the soap actress weighed into some drama involving her "RHOBH" co-star Garcelle Beauvais. While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live" last week, Garcelle described new Beverly Hills "Housewife" Diana Jenkins as "uneducated" following a comment she sent to a Black woman on Instagram. (Garcelle is the first and only Black "RHOBH" main cast member.)

Following Garcelle's appearance on the Bravo talk show, Lisa chimed in, sharing a since-deleted post on her Instagram Stories.

"We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle we are all of a sudden called racist. That's bulls---," she wrote. "I will not accept that. I will express myself when and how I want and I am not afraid of any of you hoes."

The mother of two then threw shade at "The Real Housewives of Dubai," writing, "And if you are just so triggered by our show and a lot of you p------ are go watch 'Dubai.'"

In response, several Dubai "Housewives" -- including Lesa Milan, Chanel Ryan and Caroline Brooks -- hit back on social media, with Brooks also later sharing her thoughts on Lisa's since-deleted apology while speaking with E! News.

"I was surprised that that's the route she went while apologizing rather than being more direct, like, 'I messed up,'" she told the outlet. "But it could be grieving. I'm not gonna say she's not grieving, I have no clue. But I read the apology, it wasn't very direct. She could have directed it at the people she offended. She made a very general statement but at least she acknowledged her wrongdoing, which is important. That shows a little bit of growth."

"I hope she's being genuine and I hope she really means it, because she shouldn't just go around offending people she doesn't know. It's not very nice, it's mean-spirited. And we didn't take it well at all," Brooks added, before sharing that she "didn't know" about Lisa's mother's death beforehand.