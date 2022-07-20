Scheana Shay Claims Stassi Schroeder Returned Wedding Plate Money to Brittany Cartwright Amid Fallout

Getty

While Scheana said Brittany's appearance on her podcast wasn't ill-intentioned, it ultimately "backfired" due to Stassi's response.

While speaking with Us Weekly on Tuesday, Scheana revealed that Stassi returned the money Brittany had sent to pay for both her and husband Jax Taylor's wedding plates as they were unable to attend Stassi's nuptials in Italy.

If you recall, Brittany and Stassi's falling out began after the former missed the latter's wedding to Beau Clark. Brittany, 33, opened up about the ongoing drama while appearing on an episode of Scheana's podcast "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay" earlier this month, and shared her side of the story.

"The point of the podcast, honestly, was for [Stassi] to just understand Brittany’s side more because she wasn't taking her calls and Brittany messaged her so many times with no response," the reality star, 37, told Us. "We didn't do it maliciously or to talk s---. And then the backlash from it, it was, like, that actually wasn’t even the intention."

"We're like, 'Hopefully once [Stassi] hears this, she'll be like, 'Oh, my God, now I understand,'" Scheana added, before admitting that the podcast episode "backfired" on them. "Stassi sent the money back, Brittany had paid for the plates because she couldn't make it. And said 'Scheananigans podcast' [as the note]."

In early May, Stassi, 33, and Beau tied the knot for the second time in Rome, Italy. Although Brittany and her husband Jax were invited, they didn't attend the nuptials. And despite some comments from Stassi, in which she slammed the couple, Brittany has stressed that she and Jax wanted to attend, but they weren't able to make it work due to several reasons out of their control.

During an appearance episode on the "Betches Moms" podcast last month, Brittany, who shares 1-year-old son Cruz with Jax, explained, "Cruz's passport didn’t come in [and] my mom had a death in the family and had to go home. I mean, there was actual things that happened right before the wedding that we actually couldn't make it to the wedding for those reasons."

The Bravo alum noted that she felt "terrible" having to cancel at "the last minute" and expressed her regret over "not being able to be there for someone who I really do think of as one of my best friends."

"I'm truly sorry. And I hope that one day, we'll be able to talk about this and figure it all out. Because I do want our kids to grow up together," Brittany added of Stassi, who shares daughter 1-year-old daughter Hartford with Beau.

During her appearance on "Scheananigans," Brittany shared more details about being forced to cancel on Stassi's wedding, as well as some drama involving some "rage" texts from her husband Jax.

The mom of one said Jax sent messages to a friend of Stassi and her husband-to-be "expressing his doubts" about whether he and Brittany would be attending the wedding. However, Brittany claimed she didn't "actually know what all of the text messages were" and "never sent any text messages" herself, adding, "I'll make that very clear, because I would never do that to them. I was planning on going 1000, 100 percent."

"Jax started getting in his head, getting worked up about flying with the baby," she added. "You know how Jax is, he'll just text and rage text ... He was expressing his doubts and that he didn't really think he wanted to go anymore."

Brittany said Jax "shouldn't have done it," admitting that she was "very upset" with her husband over the text messages.

She also noted that she "reached out" to Stassi since the wedding, but hadn't heard back. "I haven't gotten any response just yet," she shared. "I'll try again in a couple weeks or something. I don't know. I just like to make things right."