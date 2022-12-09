Bethenny Frankel and Jeff Lewis Have Very Different Takes on Their Explosive WWHL Appearance

Instagram/YouTube

Things got extremely heated between Bethenny, Jeff and Andy Cohen Wednesday night over her new "ReWives" podcast discussing the "Real Housewives."

Was it just good television or was it real? That was the question on fan's minds as they watched Bethenny Frankel get into it with both Jeff Lewis and Andy Cohen on Wednesday's "Watch What Happens Live."

It was an explosive episode that started with Andy and Bethenny addressing their apparent beef over her new "ReWives" podcast where she discusses the "Real Housewives."

Then, Jeff got in on it when he sarcastically commented that no one had done a podcast reviewing the "Housewives" before. From there, the sparks began to fly and they didn't stop until the show was over.

On Thursday, both Bethenny and Jeff addressed it on their respective shows where we learned that they came out of that experience with a very different understanding of what had just happened.

Or maybe it wasn't so different ... at first.

Jeff broke it down on his Sirius XM show for Radio Andy, at least from his point of view. He talked about the online chatter he'd been seeing, with some commenting that he "put Bethenny in her place," or similar sentiments.

"I actually don’t see it that way. I’ve known Bethenny for years," he said. "I walked into that studio knowing that this is the person I can have fun with. I can throw joking insults, I can poke the bear and I know that she’s gonna come back. And she did ... I felt like she got the zingers in at me, too. She came for me, too, which I loved."

He talked about how everything seemed good when they left the show, and she even gave him and his daughter Christmas gifts. But then things seemed to turn when he was texting with her afterward.

It was Thursday morning that the way Bethenny was responding seemed to shift from warm to frosty. Jeff said that he thanked her for the gift for his daughter and said that he'd loved seeing her and she'd made him laugh.

Reading from their text exchange, he shared her response: "I'm glad she liked it. It was definitely interesting." The latter was about the show, and Jeff certainly turned his head a bit at the word "interesting."

From there, he said he was worried that she'd actually gotten insulted. It wasn't until he was directed to the latest episode of her "ReWives" podcast, which also happened to drop on Thursday, that he got a sense of where her head was at.

"The last five minutes addressed her interpretation of me," Jeff shared. "She said I was mean, I was nasty, I was toxic, all of those things."

When he asked her about what she'd said, Jeff said that Bethenny told him, "It was an ambush light, but I can take it. I was laughing. You came in guns blazing, which is obvious to anyone watching. Not until I heard what everyone else thought did I process it."

"Okay, so it sounds to me, we had a great time and then people got in her ear," Jeff said, interpreting what she was saying.

She said that it seemed he "had an axe to grind" with her "for reasons unknown," wondering if he and Andy had come up with this to make good TV. To this, Jeff said he just apologized with as much sincerity as he could.

In the end, he said that he thinks they're in a good place now, which seemed confirmed by a short video Bethenny shared to her Instagram Stories.

In it, she shared that she'd spoken to both Jeff and Andy since their explosive night together. In an earlier clip, she said she and Andy had ended their conversation laughing.

Their beef never even seemed like it meant that much even on "WWHL." It was when she and Jeff started verbally sparring that people started wondering how much of this was in jest and how much was real.

Bethenny admitted that she'd read a lot of comments about their joint appearance, but ultimately decided you "gotta have a good sense of humor about everything and also, [you] gotta accept people's apologies. And be transparent. And roll with the punches."

So it sounds like things are perhaps squashed and good between all three of them. With a clean slate, though, and perhaps a better understanding of the playful intent Jeff says he came in with, maybe Andy should quickly book them again.

Honestly, we'd watch a late-night talk show hosted by Bethenny and Jeff. It could be like Bravo's version of "The View" where the hosts spend as much time sparring with one another as they do talking to their guests.