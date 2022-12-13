Howard Stern Blasts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle As 'Whiny Bitches' Over Netflix Docuseries

Getty

"It's like 'The Kardashians' except boring. You know what I mean?" Stern said of "Harry & Meghan."

On Monday's episode of SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show," per Mediaite, the radio host weighed in on the limited series, and completely slammed the royal couple, calling Prince Harry and Meghan "whiny bitches."

In the first three episodes of "Harry & Meghan," viewers were given intimate details about their relationship, the pair's experience with "unconscious" bias within the famous family, and the negative media attention Britain's tabloids subjected them to. Volume I dropped on December 8 and Volume II will be released on December 15.

Stern, 68, and his co-host Robin Quivers shared their reaction to the docuseries, with the former noting that he struggled to get through watching it.

"It's been painful. I don't -- I wouldn't stay with it, but my wife wants to watch it, so, you know, we have shows we watch, but they come off like such whiny bitches," Stern said. "I gotta tell you man, I just don't get it."

"I don't know what this prince -- I get Prince Harry being pissed off at the monarchy for his mother," he said of the late Princess Diana. "They treated her like s--- ... Prince Charles was such a f---ing c--- to Lady Diana."

The TV personality added that he has "empathy" for Prince Harry for "losing his mother and all that," but it appears his sympathy toward the couple stops there.

"But Jesus Christ, when those two start whining about 'Wah wah wah, and they don't like me' and [Meghan] wants to be beloved in this country, but man, oh man," Stern continued. "It's just very weird to watch two people who keep screaming, 'We wanted our privacy, we wanted the press to leave us alone.' And then what is their special that they put out on Netflix? Showing you them and their kids and their life. It's like 'The Kardashians' except boring. You know what I mean?”

Stern said he "found it troubling," with Quivers asking "how many times can you sell the same story?"

"Like, maybe they can make a cartoon out of it," Stern replied.

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, tied the knot in May 2018. In January 2020, the pair -- who share 3-year-old son Archie and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet -- announced their plan to "step back as senior members of the Royal Family."

During the discussion on Monday's radio show episode, Stern went on to continue slamming the couple, alluding that he took issue with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex complaining about their life in England.

"So like, where do you go with this? Is this your career talking about how humiliated you were being part of, I don’t know, living in a castle -- and it's hard to relate to," he said. "It's like, it looks pretty terrific to me. If it was me, I never had to worry about money and never had to worry about work."

"I would, first of all, that estate -- when you see those palaces and you see the grounds, I could live my whole life in that palace, in the grounds," he added. "'Cause you know, I live in my house. I haven't left in three years. It doesn't seem like prison to me. You know, and then you got butlers and cars and food and -- f--- you!"

He ended his critical rant about Prince Harry and Meghan with a controversial prediction: he doesn't believe the couple will stay together.