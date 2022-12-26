20 Celebrities Reveal Their First Kiss

Getty

"He pretty much dumped his entire saliva glands into my mouth."

Everyone has a first kiss story. Some are awkward, some are romantic, and some are just weird. It’s an experience that the human race can bond on, and celebrities are no exception.

Here are what some celebrities disclosed about their first kiss...

She's made a name for herself in the teen romance world, but "To All the Boys" actress Lana Condor actually had a really awkward first kiss. Her first kiss was in the sixth grade, and only happened because of a dare!

"It was with this little boy … he was way shorter than me, and it was the first time I ever kissed anyone. We went in … very puckered … and it was a weird, textural, experience that I don't want to go through again." The actress told Teen Vogue.

He's a heartthrob for millions of young women, so imagine being his first kiss. The "When You’re Gone" singer had his first kiss in the eighth grade at a party, and described it as being "nothing" in a Seventeen interview early in his career. However, it was not "nothing" for his middle school peers who spread the news throughout the entire school.

She is living the dream of millions of girls as Justin Bieber’s wife, but long before that, Hailey Bieber had her first kiss at around 12 years old with a boy she had a huge crush on. Unlike most first kisses, it happens to be an adorable story:

"We were sledding at my house, we did a little jump onto the driveway, and we were laying there and laughing, and there was snow on the ground, and we kissed," the model disclosed to Bazaar .

Model Ashley Graham had her first kiss at an extremely young age, she was in kindergarten! At 5 years old, she said she was "feeling it," and it is a "long story." She didn’t give any more details in her fast-paced 73 questions interview with Vogue .

Harry Styles just entered the acting world, but he has been using those skills for a while. He was 11 years old when he had his first kiss, but claimed to have told the the girl that he kissed other people before, so he would seem "cooler." When Top of Pops magazine asked if the girl bought the act and was impressed, Styles joked "probably."

Reality TV star and model Kendall Jenner had her first kiss in an interesting location, a shower, but they weren’t naked and the shower was not on.

"We were playing Truth or Dare, me and my friends…We all shoved in the bathroom. When we got dared to kiss someone, we would have to go in the shower and close the curtains, so no one would see," Jenner told W Magazine in a video interview.

International super model, Gigi Hadid was one of the last of her friends to have her kiss. It happened when she was around 15 years old. She described the kiss to W Magazine , calling it "cringey" as they both had braces, and Hadid said there was a "lot of metal happening." She wasn’t in a rush to experience her next kiss.

Jennifer Garner had her first kiss later than most, just to be dumped the next day. The "13 Going on 30" actress experienced her first kiss at 18, and the guy broke up with her 24 hours later.

"He tried to go further than a kiss, and I swatted it away," Garner lightheartedly said, per CNN . "He broke up with me the next day because he said I was a prude, which was a badge I've worn proudly ever since."

"Riverdale" star Cole Sprouse takes first prize for weird first kiss locations, a hearse. Sprouse was goofing around with a girl named Charlene, where traditionally the casket would be. He told W Magazine : "We sat in that area of the casket and we pulled up in the curtains and we’re making scary ghoulish faces out of the window to passing cars, which we thought was hilarious at the time, and I still think it’s quite hilarious. Then, we pecked on the lips and it was just lightning in a bottle. I got the kiss of death."

Brad Pitt has been a heart throb since his younger days, as he had his first kiss in the fourth grade. He got candid with W Magazine saying it was with a girl named Lisa in a garage. She lived one street over, and he ran home afterwards. He recounted that he was as elated as a fourth grader can get, and it was sort of planned: "It was kind of set up. We’re going to meet here and we’re going to do this," he told the interviewer with a smile on his face. He said there was some intense anticipation, and the adrenaline most likely resulted in him running home afterwards.

Hailey Steinfeld’s first kiss actually wasn’t "real." It was on the set of a student thesis film! The "Edge of Seventeen" actress told W Magazine the guy was shorter than her, and had to stand on an apple box. It was completely unromantic as he said, "I’m going to pretend I’m kissing my mom!" to which she replied "Okay, I’m going to pretend I’m kissing my dog!"

Her first kiss outside of acting happened in front of her house, and she couldn’t look at her front door without thinking about it. She made the situation especially awkward, telling the guy "No, no, you can do better," after the kiss.

Rihanna is another victim of a first kiss with a boy who didn’t know what he was doing. The "Lift Me Up" singer claimed to Rolling Stone that the kiss was awful: "He pretty much dumped his entire saliva glands into my mouth. It traumatized me. I didn't kiss for, like, ever."

Nicole Kidman had her first kiss while watching a scary movie, "The Shining". The actress explained they were watching the movie while playing hooky from school, and it just happened. She told W Magazine some other things happened as well, and she didn’t watch too much of the movie.

Zayn Malik said that at 13 years old, his first kiss was taller than him. The "Pillow Talk" artist told Seventeen he had to stand on a brick so he could reach her face.

Zac Efron has always been a hot commodity, even when it came to his first kiss. He told Seventeen his first kiss happened in a tree fort during a game of "Truth or Dare", but it just turned into a game of "Dare", and the only dare being kissing. Being the only boy, the "Baywatch" actor definitely had his first few kisses in a short period of time.

Josh Hutcherson had his first kiss surrounded by tens of people because it was on set! "My first kiss ever? It was on camera, so my first ever kiss in life, in movies, in anything, was on camera. It was in this movie I did called Little Manhattan. I was 11 years old and I was filming in New York City," ''The Hunger Games” star told Seventeen .

"It was a horrible first kiss, because I had a crew of like 50 people standing around watching me and it was the most non-real, non-intimate that I could possibly have for my first kiss, I think."

Britney Spears has not disclosed too many details about her first kiss, but two things are certain: she was 13 when it happened, and it was with Justin Timberlake! The "Toxic" shared this information with Huffington Post . The pair eventually dated and were a music industry power couple before breaking up in 2002.

Dwayne Johnson jokes about his first kiss because it happened in the 2nd grade! It happened in a school hallway, and the pro-wrestler turned actor remembers it being "a little aggressive" for his young taste. However, despite the nature, he laughed with Bryan Cranston on The Late Late Show with James Cordon , saying it was a “cute kiss.”

In the same "Late Late Show" interview with Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black shared his first kiss experiences. He said he doesn’t know if the first one counted because the "Jumanji" actor explained the girl kept her mouth closed and clearly was not into it, causing the actor to "send the tongue back in [to his mouth]." Apparently, the experience caused him to be emotionally destroyed. Black and The Rock joked they needed to switch first kissers.