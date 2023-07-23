These Celebs Really Don't Like Going to The Gym

Getty

If you hate going to the gym, you’re not alone! Even some celebrities who have taut and toned bodies admit that getting in a workout is not their favorite activity.

Despite having access to the most experienced trainers and the best gyms, these stars say that exercising is a total chore for them. But despite their negative feelings towards working out, they manage to squeeze in some gym time anyway because they know it’s what’s best for their health!

Find out what these stars had to say about hitting the gym…

Starting the day at the gym is not Gabrielle Union's ideal morning. Instead, she prefers to sleep in and squeeze in some time at the gym whenever she can. If she had it her way, Gabrielle says she probably wouldn’t ever work out, but does it so she can avoid body shamers.

"I'm not one of those people, like, 'I can't start my day without it.' Nope. I can actually start my day beautifully, sleeping in, eating some pancakes," she told Health. "Knowing that there are people who cannot wait to circle your fat and draw an arrow to it keeps me in the gym. So between fearing health issues and fearing 'Stars, they’re just like us! Look at their cellulite!' -- that keeps me in the gym."

Blake Lively may have a personal trainer to help keep her in shape, but hitting the gym isn’t her favorite thing. Instead, she says she prefers to find other ways to be active in order to stay healthy.

"I've said before I hate the gym. I eat chocolate; yes, that part is true. But what they don't print is I hate the gym, so what I do instead is find other ways to be active," she shared with Extra. "I ride bicycles, I hike, I go out and exercise in nature, and I'm active that way."

Jessica Alba is committed to staying fit but she admits she's not a big fan of working out. Instead of hitting the gym Jessica says she prefers to do something "fun" like "hip hop class, mixed with, like, core pilates-type exercises."

"Sometimes I do sprint intervals just because I hate working out," she shared with Women’s Health. "Anything where I have to do something but I can get my mind off of doing it, that's so much better for me than anything that's repetitive. Or the music has to be loud and I have to be moving."

Emma Stone had a trainer while she was working on "Spider-Man" in 2012 and she says she discovered just how much she hates hitting the gym. Looking back on her training sessions, she explained that going to the gym brought out some inner rage.

"I had a trainer during 'Spider-Man' and I discovered I have deep-seated rage when I'm holding heavy weights over my head. Whatever dormant anger I have in me, that's where it comes out. That's not the kind of working out I want to do," Emma said. "I would much rather sleep at night than want to throw a weight across a room at someone. I'm usually a pretty peaceful person, but for some reason when I get in the gym something bubbles up in me."

Early in Rihanna's career, she was paired up with a trainer to help prepare her for her role in "Battleship." While discussing the experience, Rihanna admitted she really hated hitting the gym, so her trainer tried to change it up as much as possible.

"I hate going to the gym and doing it the old-fashioned way," she told Vogue in 2011. "I hate anything that's too straightforward, too routine, too familiar. I get bored really, really quickly."

While some people enjoy getting alone time in the gym, Sofia Vergara admits it's definitely not her idea of a good time. In fact, she calls the whole thing "punishment" and tries to avoid it as much as she can.

"For me it's punishment. It's not like, 'Oh, let me relax and go to the gym.' It's not my 'me time' or my fun time. No. It's my torture time. So of course I try to avoid it or make excuses every time. But I do try to do it at least three times a week if I'm not shooting. I wish I loved it. Believe me, I wish," she told the New York Times.

Eva Longoria does a lot to maintain her fit physique but it doesn't mean she enjoys it. While she's an avid runner and does classes like SoulCycle, Pilates and yoga, she admits she struggles when it comes to gym time.

"I don't enjoy working out," she said in an interview with Health. "I always wish my trainer doesn't show up! I’m always like, 'I hope he cancels, I hope he cancels…'"

Salma Hayek isn't a fan of hitting the gym first thing in the morning and most days, she just doesn't have time. Instead, she says she trained with a woman who taught her how to hold her body in a way that her "muscles are activated all day long" so even when she’s brushing her teeth, she gets in a workout.

"Some people have the discipline to exercise in the morning, and I didn't develop that," she told People. "I don't have time to exercise. I am working. I've had some 20-hour days."

Mary J. Blige doesn't love her time in the gym, although she understands that it’s necessary to stay fit and healthy. She says cardio workouts in particular are important to her because they help give her better endurance and stamina on stage.

"I do not love it. I appreciate what it does for me. And I wish there was a pill you could take that could do everything that is in that gym," she told WebMD. "All that stuff that you hate that you do, it pushes you further. It makes me feel like a rocket, almost."