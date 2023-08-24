Priscilla Presley Felt Something Was 'Not Right' With Lisa Marie Before Death

Getty

Priscilla also opens up about her relationship with granddaughter Riley Keough, following their legal battle over Lisa Marie's estate.

Priscilla Presley is opening up about her famous family and where she stands with granddaughter Riley Keough following the death of her own daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

The legal drama between Priscilla and her granddaughter began back in January, shortly after the passing of Lisa Marie, who died on January 12 at the age of 54, after being rushed to the hospital following a cardiac episode. Priscilla challenged a 2016 amendment made to her daughter's will that removed Priscilla and Lisa Marie's former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees. In their place, Lisa Marie named her children, Riley and Benjamin Keough, the latter of whom tragically passed away in 2020. Subsequently, Riley remained as the sole trustee to Lisa Marie's estate, which includes Graceland.

Priscilla, 78, and Riley, 34, eventually settled their dispute over the control of Lisa Marie's trust. Per TMZ, Riley is now a substantial owner of the Elvis Presley Graceland Estate, but according to the settlement, Priscilla will be allowed to use it as her final resting place.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Priscilla was adamant she and her granddaughter are on "good terms," adding, "We were never not on good terms."

"In fact, I'm having dinner with [Riley] tonight," added Priscilla, 78. "We understand what needs to be done. I’m there for her. She knows that. She wants me there for her to help her."

That echoes what Riley herself recently told Vanity Fair, with the actress saying that "everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation, because it's complicated."

"Things with Grandma will be happy. They've never not been happy. I'm trying to think of a way to answer it that's not a 20-minute conversation," she added. "There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything's going to be how it was. She's a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather's legacy and Graceland. It's very important to her. He was the love of her life."

Keough also told the outlet she believes Priscilla will be buried at Graceland, saying a plot is hers "if she wants to be."

During her same interview with THR, Priscilla also opened up about some of her last memories with Lisa Marie celebrating together the night of the Golden Globes -- saying, "I did know there was something not right."

"We had just gotten there, you go down all these stairs," began Priscilla. "I tripped a little bit because I had these high heels on, and she started laughing so hard. I started laughing. We hadn't even had a drink yet. She goes, 'Oh my God, Mom, you can't even have a drink.' … It was fun, a fun memory."

"Then we sat down and ordered drinks, and she says, 'Mom, my stomach hurts really bad.' We immediately got up and left," said Priscilla, who was called two days later by Danny Keough, who shared that his ex-wife Lisa Marie was in the hospital.

"I got right in the car, but she was already gone," she said. "I still can't believe it. I don't wish this on any mother."

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla announced.

"She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known," she said in a statement. "We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

In addition to Priscilla and Riley, Lisa Marie is survived by twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14; she had a son Benjamin, who died in 2020.