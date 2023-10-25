The Masked Singer Panel Stumped as Supernatural Teen Heartthrob Unmasked

Fox

Sea Queen joins the competition to battle it out against Hawk, Husky, and Tiki as the Wizarding World of Harry Potter takes over, leaving the panel completely confounded with one terrible guess after another -- but we still can't get over Jenny McCarthy's Dumbledore costume!

It was one last round for Group B on The Masked Singer as "Harry Potter Night" took over the studio. The night also marked the debut of the latest Wild Card, as Sea Queen joined the fracas against the fellas, Hawk, Husky, and Tiki.

After another surprisingly right guess from Ken last week, the panel returned to their usual ways with a slew of terrible guesses and absolutely no one getting this week's unmasked celebrity right in the end. In their defense, this was a tough one -- unless you paid attention to the clues!

Honestly, some of the clues were pretty spot-on, but this is maybe someone who's not on the radar as much as our not-so-super sleuths.

The night also featured the return of Season 2's second-runner-up, the Flamingo aka Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, for a magical opening performance to set the mood. On-stage clues were delivered by Hogwarts' sorting hat sorting the masks into their different houses.

But in all honesty, we're just here or Jenny's incredible Dumbledore costume. She was almost unrecognizable with her commitment to the look! If they're looking for someone to play the headmaster in the upcoming Harry Potter series, consider this her audition. We'll give Ken's Snape a slight nod, too, but it was really just the hair.

Let's jump right in with this week's mask. And don't worry, before we get to the shocking unmasking(s), we're going to make you power through the terrible (and occasionally good) guesses made by our illustrious panel of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger first. We do this because we love ... to torture you.

Along with the panel's guesses, we'll be sharing some internet speculation, too, so if you don't want to be potentially spoiled (because they are very good at this), you may want to skip past the guesses sections.

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton (Flamingo Season 2)

("I Put a Spell on You," Screamin' Jay Hawkins) Well, Adrienne proved once again why she was a deserving third-place finisher in the second season with a hauntingly subdued and commanding performance. We were loving the flames, spinning clock and all of the stage production that surrounded her as it really set the stage perfectly for this magic-infused night.

ROUND 1

Tiki

("Magic," Pilot) Tiki continues to impress with the richness of his vibrato and his perfect command of that falsetto. This is someone who has clearly made a career with his voice and showmanship, though it could be as part of a band rather than a solo singer. It's just effortless how he sails up and down the range of these songs. Maybe he's done both?

Guesses: This week, Tiki opened up about choosing his family over his hard-rocking, partying lifestyle. Where he used to party until 6am, that's when the alarm goes off to get his kid ready for school.

He also said there comes a time when you have to decide whether to "get watered down" or "change with the tides." New images included a grandfather clock in a trash can, a tissue box with a sad face on it, a piano and a beer tap.

This week's on-stage clues came from the Sorting Hat, who mused and sorted Tiki into Gryffindor as he's "brave at heart" and "daring." To this, Tiki added, "You gotta be brave to be front and center on the types of stages I command."

Last week, Tiki opened up about achieving his childhood dreams of becoming a rock star, saying he'd sold millions of records, traveled the world and even partied with some of the biggest names in music. But, his "loose mouth" got him into trouble and almost jeopardized everything.

A friend helped him straighten himself out, where he says he then stepped out on his own. So was he part of a band and then went solo? Images in his first clue package included a chimp with a birthday hat, an alarm clock showing "Snooze," a globe, and a skull.

His first on-stage clue came on the piano, as one of the Men in Black played, "I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues." He replied, "If you're ever feeling bluesy, you can come to me for a good laugh."

Ken had no support for his Dave Grohl guess, which he connected to the clock clue, but no one was buying it. Nicole got almost no response for her Jon Bon Jovi guess. Even though she said he can "sang," Jenny was right to question if he's got that much range. The answer is no.

Robin can't quite land on the voice, which he's confident is iconic and on the level of last week's Robert Plant guess. But even if it's a legend, who is it?

Well, social media is narrowing it down with a lot of love for Skid Row's Sebastian Bach, former Van Halen frontman and solo artist Sammy Hagar, and even KISS bassist Gene Simmons (who's certainly big enough).

There are other guesses out there, like AJ McLean from Backstreet Boys or Journey's Steve Perry or even It's Always Sunny star Charlie Day -- but you can't take every guess seriously! This is a tough one, but we're liking Bach the most.

Husky

("Super Freak," Rick James) Husky has an interesting voice in that it doesn't quite sound like a seasoned or professional singer, but he's got good command and control of his pitch and musicality. He's a definite entertainer up there, so we found ourselves wondering if maybe he's a hip-hop artist with limited singing ability, but enough to get by on the right songs. This was a fun performance with great energy that had the crowd dancing along, for sure.

Guesses: Husky talked about being underestimated in his younger years, and even picked on and called "skinny" when he was a kid. He said this led him to "retreat" and work out on his "magical arts." From there, he went from a "skinny boy to a husky man."

While he achieved his goals of rising to become "top dog," he admitted to a bit of imposter syndrome, saying that he still feels like he hasn't made it yet. This despite him apparently "inspiring some lovemaking" at some point along the way.

Visual clues included a globe, red rose, and three king of heart playing cards. He was sorted into Hufflepuff because he's "just and loyal," to which he said, "I actually had a feeling I'd be the Hufflepuff because of my connection to Mr. Puff himself, P. Diddy."

Last week, he talked about his connection to his costume, saying that huskies have battled all sorts of landscapes and elements and are energetic, aware, and loving. He describes himself the same way. He also said he has a "strange effect" on women, leading them to swoon and even throw their undergarments at him on stage.

Despite that, though, he sees himself as more of a family man and not someone interested in the "trappings of fame." He also suggested he's "gotten on in years." As for visual clues, we saw Season 6's Mother Nature aka Vivica A. Fox, as well as a cry-face emoji snowball, a carousel, and a chocolate bar.

His first on-stage clue saw a Man in Black come in riding one of those mechanical rockets. "Well, I skyrocketed up the charts and landed on this platinum album," Husky hinted.

The Diddy clue sent Nicole straight to some of his many collaborators, like Tank -- but more Ginuwine. Robin immediately got excited about this, talking about some of his moves up there and one in particular he said was "a Ginuwine move."

Brian McKnight was Jenny's guess, as Diddy produced his track "You Should Be Mine," which led to Robin talking about how McKnight signed him at 15 years old and immediately shut down the guess. He knows Brian McKnight and this ain't him!

Social media is drinking from the same cup as Nicole, and seeing what Robin is seeing, with several Ginuwine guesses. But they're also circling some other R&B names like Rick Ross and even Ne-Yo (did they not get the memo that we think Cow is Ne-Yo -- he can't be two masks, can he?!).

Hawk

("Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic," The Police) Hawk has a youthful energy and presence on the stage. He can definitely move, but he doesn't really do it in a musical way. Along with that he doesn't sing like someone who does that regularly and definitely not professionally. This was just okay and actually a slight step down from the fun energy he brought last week, as if he was trying to tap into that and not quite getting there.

Guesses: Hawk made the difficult decision to seek help after losing his best friend and strongest support system to cancer. He admitted that after losing her, he fell into depression and loneliness. But by opening up, he found that it is still possible to find the light -- and now he hopes to inspire others to do the same.

Visual clues in this package included a stethoscope, constellation of Hawk, a note from Mama Hawk reading, "I will always love you, come see me." One very strong clue was a constellation map with the word "TEEN" on it that was then magically slashed by what looked like claw marks.

After he was sorted into Ravenclaw for having a "ready mind," Hawk agreed. "It makes a lot of sense that I'm in Ravenclaw because I was a good student," he said. "Or at least you saw me on TV pretending to be."

Last week, he told us how he grew up fast in his family business, spending his time as a kid hanging out with adults. He described himself as a "total reject" until heavy guitar chords helped him to build his own voice and find his people -- as well as happiness among his fellow rejects.

Visual clues in this first package included a full moon, a treasure chest, and postcard reading "Welcome to New York." His on-stage clue was a picture of Miley Cyrus, to which he added, "Just like the great Elton John, I, too, have collaborated with Miley Cyrus and I loved every second of it."

The major television clue tied with the slashing claws took Robin to Ryan Phillippe and Cruel Intentions and I Know What You Did Last Summer. Ken, though, wondered if perhaps it was Andrew Garfield, famous as high school kid Peter Parker and having opened up about losing his mother.

Nicole, though, thinks she'd heard the voice before and was very generous to Hawk by suggesting that this is Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong. Even though Billie Joe has a more limited vocal range, he's got a lot more ability than Hawk.

The clues were pointing us pretty quickly to a supernatural teen show with the slash claws pairing beautifully with last week's full moon to take us to Teen Wolf and Tyler Posey. Social media is there, as well, but they're also lots of other places -- but he fits the clues so well, too!

Sea Queen

("Love Potion No. 9," The Searchers) Sea Queen struggled a bit with the timing of this song, suggesting she's maybe not a seasoned singer, but that voice is definitely good enough to be that if she were to commit in that direction (we're gonna look silly if she's a legendary singer). She has such a distinctive scratch in her voice, she was so compelling to listen to as she caressed her way through this song. She was definitely a surprise from start to finish.

Guesses: Sea Queen said she was down to be the Wild Card tonight because she's always been a bit of a wild card in life. She then detailed her first job at 14 years old giving tours at a museum -- and getting fired. She got into a "fancy" boarding school through her smarts -- but got kicked out.

She said that the twists and turns of her life, though, are why she's become such a triple threat. She defines that, though, as "comedy, writing, singing, I've done it all!" As for visual clues, we saw a leather bag with four female silhouettes on it, suggesting perhaps a girl group?

We also saw a royal crown on display, trains, and a blue CD player next to a bird cage. On stage, she was sorted into Slytherin for being "cunning" and "shrewd." She responded, "Slytherin makes sense for me. I've always been clever in my career. You never know what genre you'll catch me in next."

Jenny found herself thinking of Erykah Badu, who's shifted genres throughout her musical career. But Ken, instead, was more on the nose with his terrible Queen Latifah guess because … has he ever heard her sing? Nicole, though, was considering Jenifer Lewis, who's been on Broadway and all over screens big and small.

Social media, though, could not get over that distinctive raspiness in her voice, which they quickly convinced themselves was Macy Gray. We can't say we hate the guess, as we were hearing a lot of that same energy, too.

ROUND 2: SMACKDOWN

Once again, one mask seemed inevitably doomed to fall into this week's Smackdown, and that was Hawk. He found himself here last week because he just wasn't up to the level of the others, and that's still the case. Certainly, Sea Queen came out with a commanding performance that we're still jamming to in our heads.

As for who we thought should battle it out with him, and probably win, our money was on Husky, Tiki took his performance to the stratosphere with incredible vocal range and stage presence. Husky is competent but not dynamic as a vocalist. But is that what the studio audience and panel did with their votes?

They did not do what we told them to do … but they did make the job much harder for Hawk. Of course he landed in the Bottom Two, but we weren't expecting Tiki to join him. Is it because he's got an old-school rocker sound and rock isn't as popular these days?

Tiki v Hawk

("Monster," Lady Gaga) Tiki took on a track that was clearly different for him, but he definitely gave it his all. It didn't really kick into gear until we got to the chorus where we were able to hear that rich vibrato and that rocking roar. It definitely wasn't his strongest performance, so he left an opening. Hawk stepped up in a way we didn't expect, making this a much closer smackdown than we expected. Where Tiki never felt comfortable, Hawk really embraced the rhythm of the song and gave a great stage performance. Vocally, he was much stronger here than before.

UNMASKING 6

We fully expected a rout in the Smackdown, but that's not what happened. Tiki faltered while Hawk really stepped up. The difference, though, is that we've now seen them both twice. And with the panel voting, we know they've also seen both of them on two different nights.

Taking all of their performances into account, it's not nearly as close and Hawk should be the one to go. There's a reason he was in the Smackdown both times he performed. The panel (thankfully) agreed and it was the end of the journey for Hawk.

Robin Thicke: Ryan Phillippe

Ryan Phillippe Jenny McCarthy: Chad Michael Murray

Chad Michael Murray Ken Jeong: Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse Nicole Scherzinger: Billie Joe Armstrong

We're still not happy with Nicole's guess that this is Billie Joe, or her ear telling her that this is a singer. She's usually more on point than that. At the same time, we were feeling pretty confident that no one on the panel got it right this week as it is a teen heartthrob, but perhaps a lesser known one from a show on an unexpected network.

We just couldn't get past the full moon and the claw marks over "TEEN" taking us to Teen Wolf. And since it wasn't going to be Michael J. Fox from the original, Tyler Posey is the next best thing. Tyler was very sweet in his appreciation, and thanked Nicole for comparing his voice to Billie Joe's.