Rachel Leviss Plans to Tell Her Side of the Story in New Podcast Launching January

The missing third of the Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal opposite Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, Rachel Leviss announces new podcast Rachel Goes Rogue where she teases audiences "may be surprised what you find out."

Leviss had previously declined to return for Season 11 of Vanderpump as she was spending some time focusing on her mental health and wellness at a retreat. The show returned to filming pretty surely after its explosive Season 10 finale left Leviss and Sandoval in the hot seat.

Despite all the questions asked during the episode by Andy Cohen and her cast-mates, as well as revelations that have come out after (including admitted lies during the reunion), Leviss wants everyone to know that they don't yet know the whole story.

At least, not until she launches Rachel Goes Rogue next month.

"This might not be the return you're expecting, but this coming January, you'll hear my side of the story," she said in a trailer teasing her latest venture. "You may just be surprised what you find out. I hope you'll join me."

Coming to iHeartRadio on January 8, the podcast's official description, in Leviss' voice, reads, "You've seen the story and read the articles. You may think you know me. But you don't know anything yet."

"For the first time, I'm ready to tell you the real story," the description continues. "I've stayed quiet long enough, it's time to come clean. On my own terms. This is MY story. I'm going to tell you what's true, what's false and the secrets I've been waiting to reveal."

"Yes, I've made mistakes," Leviss concludes. "But what you think you know isn't reality. It's time to see "REALITY" through a different lens. And you might just be surprised by what you learn. I've stayed quiet for too long, but now...Rachel Goes Rogue."

Bethenny Frankel, who gave Leviss her first post-"Scandoval" public platform on her own podcast in August, will produce Leviss' new project alongside iHeartRadio. It should be available on all major podcast platforms.

Leviss was villianized by the nation when the reality show cheating scandal she took part in inexplicably made national headlines. Leviss was the "other woman," cheating with her best friend Madix's longtime and live-in boyfriend Sandoval.

The show rushed back to filming when Madix discovered their affair, leading to bonus episodes for Season 10 and that explosive reunion that saw Sandoval still combative and defensive, as well as apparently continuing to lie about the timeline of his relationship with Leviss.

Since that time, Leviss has blocked Sadoval on social media and seemingly severed ties with all of her VPR connections. Sandoval and Madix both returned to filming their reality show, along with their side projects this year.

Filming for Season 11 started up right after Sandoval's time on Special Forces, which means the emotional breakdowns and growth he experience on that journey may well inform his mental state when the new season kicks off.

He definitely entered the season in a different place. "I've never really been an outsider with everyone like I was," he told People. "So that's going to be, I think, interesting for people to see."

Sandoval hinted that while he moved slowly, there may be some healing with his longtime relationships on the cast. Madix also hinted that the audience could actually flip their perspectives on the broken couple, suggesting she could find herself villainized while Sandoval becomes a more sympathetic character.