These Stars Revealed Their Pregnancy News In Concert

Getty

Sharing baby news is a big deal, especially for major celebrities. Expecting stars announce their pregnancies on magazine covers, red carpets and even at award shows. But what better way for musicians to share their exciting news than right in the middle of one of their concerts? That's exactly what these celebs did as they stepped on stage and decided to make their announcement to all of their biggest fans in the audience.

Find out how these stars shared their big news…

1. Suki Waterhouse & Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse was recently rumored to be expecting her first child with Robert Pattinson -- but she didn't confirm anything until she was on stage performing at the Corona Capital Music Festival in Mexico. With a visible baby bump, Suki told to the crowd that she was wearing her sparkly silver minidress in the hopes that it might "distract them from something else going on."

"I'm not sure if it's working," Suki joked while gesturing to her baby bump.

2. Rihanna & A$AP Rocky

Rihanna chose to share the news that she was expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky during her halftime performance at the Super Bowl in 2023. The moment the show started, fans began to speculate that Rihanna was sporting a baby bump -- and the rumors were later confirmed to be true by a rep for the musician.

3. Beyoncé & Jay Z

Back in 2011, Beyoncé made headlines when she debuted a baby bump in the middle of her MTV VMAs performance. Before the show, the megastar had hinted that she was going to make a special announcement -- and as she took the stage to perform "Love on Top," she even told the crowd that she wanted them to "feel the love that's growing inside of me." The crowd went wild when Bey pulled back her shimmering tuxedo jacket to reveal her bump, and Jay Z could be seen celebrating with friends in the audience.

"I put a lot of thought into how I wanted to unveil it. It was important to me that I was able to do it myself. I was extremely nervous," she later told Harper’s Bazaar. "I didn't want a crazy picture or gossip story to break the news so I decided to say nothing and proudly show my baby bump. I felt it was more powerful to see the love and enthusiasm as opposed to saying anything."

4. Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans when she revealed her pregnancy in the middle of her husband Travis Barker's Blink 182 concert in Los Angeles. From the crowd, Kourtney held up a sign that said "Travis, I'm pregnant," in a nod to the band's "All The Small Things" music video.

The news not only shocked concert attendees but also Kourtney's family. According to her sister Khloé, Kris found out about the pregnancy when it was reported on the news.

"My mom found out on the news. She wasn't very happy," Khloé shared, to which Kris jokingly added that she thought she was being Punk'd.

5. Cardi B & Offset

Cardi B announced both of her pregnancies in concert. When she and her husband Offset were expecting their first child, Cardi opted to share the news on the Saturday Night Live stage. During her performance of "Be Careful," the camera was locked on Cardi's face -- until it panned out to reveal her baby bump.

Then in 2021, Cardi did it for a second time when she shared her pregnancy news on stage at the BET Awards while performing with Migos.

6. Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

Back in 2012 when Kim Kardashian was expecting her daughter North, her pregnancy news was shared a lot sooner than expected. Kim's then-boyfriend Kanye West spilled the news during a concert in New Jersey when he referred to her as his "baby mama." At the time, Kim was just three months pregnant but decided to officially confirm the news after Kanye's mid-concert revelation.

"It's true!! Kanye and I are expecting a baby. We feel so blessed and lucky and wish that in addition to both of our families, his mom and my dad could be here to celebrate this special time with us," Kim wrote on her blog.

7. Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock

Back in 2015, Kelly Clarkson announced her second pregnancy in the middle of a concert in Los Angeles. While performing her song, "Piece by Piece," Kelly got visibly emotional and had to spill the beans about her pregnancy.

"I was not planning on announcing this but I'm totally pregnant," Kelly said on stage. "I didn't want you to think I was on pills or something! Everything is great. I haven't vomited yet, that's a win!"

8. Maluma & Susana Gomez