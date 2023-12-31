Most Unique Celebrity Baby Names of 2023

Getty

From Techno "Tau" Mechanicus to Iceland...

When it comes to celebrity babies, Hollywood's biggest stars often prefer to pick names that aren't quite expected. Instead of very common names like Sarah or Jack, many celebs choose to name their babies something a little more unique. While the general public may think their choice of moniker is a little strange, these uncommon names end up being pretty fitting for celebrity offspring!

Here are some of the most unique baby names of the year…

1. Rihanna & A$AP Rocky — Riot Rose

In August, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their second child, a little boy named Riot Rose. While the couple haven't shared the meaning behind their son's name, A$AP does have a song called "Riot." Rihanna and A$AP also have an older son named RZA Athelston, seemingly naming him after Wu-Tang Clan rapper RZA.

2. Riley Keough & Ben Smith-Petersen — Tupelo Storm

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen may have quietly welcomed their daughter Tupelo Storm in 2022, but they didn't share the news of her arrival until July of this year. When choosing her name, Riley and Ben paid tribute to Riley's grandfather Elvis Presley and her brother Benjamin. Her first name is a reference to Elvis' hometown of Tupelo, Mississippi, while Storm was also Benjamin's middle name.

"It's funny because we picked her name before the Elvis movie. I was like, 'This is great because it's not really a well-known word or name in relation to my family -- it's not like Memphis or something," Riley told Vanity Fair. "Then when the Elvis movie came out, it was like, Tupelo this and Tupelo that. I was like, 'Oh, no.' But it's fine."

3. Lindsay Lohan & Bader Shammas — Luai

In July, Lindsay Lohan gave birth to a baby boy in Dubai. Lindsay and her husband, Bader Shammas, named the little boy Luai, which in Arabic, means "shield or protector."

"Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai," Linday's rep said in a statement.

"The family is over the moon in love."

4. Grimes & Elon Musk — Techno "Tau" Mechanicus

Grimes and Elon Musk's third child, Techno "Tau" Mechanicus, was technically born in 2022, but the former couple didn't announce the baby's secret arrival until September of this year. While not much is known about the new addition, in the biography Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson, Elon shared that Techno's nickname, Ta,u is a reference to "the Greek letter representing the irrational number that is equal to two times pi." The approximate numerical value, 6.28, also is a nod to Elon's birthday, June 28.

5. Jessie J & Chanan Safir Colman — Sky Safir

In May, Jessie J and her partner, Chanan Safir Colman, welcomed a baby boy. While celebrating his one month birthday in June, Jessie shared that the couple had named the little boy Sky Safir, who seemingly shares a middle name with his father.

6. Romeo Miller & Drew Sangster — Winter Snoh

Romeo Miller and his fiancée, Drew Sangster, welcomed their second child in March, naming the little girl Winter Snoh. While the couple didn't explain the reason they chose the baby's name, it was most certainly a nod to the chilly winter season. In addition to baby Winter, Romeo and Drew also have a daughter named River Rose.

7. Nico Tortorella & Bethany Meyers — Kilmer Dove

Back in March, Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers welcomed their rainbow baby, a little girl named Kilmer Dove. In photos posted shortly after the baby's arrival, Nico wrote that the couple were "in love with the Dove." Bethany later explained that the name also had significance to both of their families.

"Kilmer is my grandfather's last name, my mother's maiden. Dove because Tortorella means 'turtle dove,' and throughout our infertility journey she's been coming to us through birds. Doves for days," Bethany wrote.

8. Derek & Hannah Jeter — Kaius Green

Derek and Hannah Jeter announced the arrival of their fourth child in May after keeping their entire pregnancy a secret. The couple named their little boy Kaius Green. Reflecting on their name choice, Hannah explained that Kaius was a name that she had been thinking of for years, and Green was a family name.

"It kind of is funny, because I wrote down that name many years ago. It was a friend of mine's son and I just really love the name," Hannah told Extra.

Derek added, "The middle name Green -- I did the TV show, Finding Your Roots, two years back. We went back as far as we possibly could on my dad's side. When slavery began, they didn't have names. So the first documented Jeter is Green Jeter."

9. Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'oir — Iceland

Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka'oir welcomed their second child together in February. They named the little girl Iceland, and while they haven't explained their name choice, the baby's moniker is fitting considering her older brother is named Ice. Gucci is also dad to a son named Keitheon, whom he shares with his ex, Sheena Evans, while Keyshia has three children from a previous relationship.

10. Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson — Leodis Andrellton

Keke Palmer and her former boyfriend, Darius Jackson, welcomed their son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton back in February. Before the little boy's birth, Keke opened up about their name choice, explaining on her podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer, that "it gives Black American storyline," and felt like a "nice, natural" name.

11. Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey — Matilda Carmine Richie

In late March, Kaley Cuoco welcomed her first child with Tom Pelphrey, naming their little girl Matilda Carmine Richie. The couple actually had Matilda's name picked out before she was even born, explaining that they thought of the name just a week after they started dating.

"We looked at each other and it was like, 'Would it be crazy to say if we had a baby we'd name her Matilda?' You know when you first start dating and you're so obsessed, and you're planning your future children. It was that sort of thing," Kaley told TODAY.com.

She continued, "When we got pregnant and we learned we were having a girl, we were like, 'Oh my God -- we have the name.' We actually kept her name a complete secret until she was born. And it's so her. She's such a Matilda."