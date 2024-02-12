Challenge Star Nelson Thomas to Have Foot Amputated One Year After Fiery Car Crash

Instagram

Nelson Thomas is sharing a harrowing health update nearly one year after he was involved in a serious car accident in Austin, Texas.

Nelson Thomas is sharing a harrowing health update nearly one year after he was involved in a serious car accident in Austin, Texas.

The Challenge star, who has undergone multiple surgeries and spent months in the hospital after he was rescued last March from his flaming car by Minnesota Vikings player K.J. Osborn and three other good Samaritans, revealed that he's made the difficult decision to have his foot amputated.

Thomas also shared that he's scheduled the surgery for his amputation on March 5, 2024, exactly a year to the date of the car crash.

"March 5, 2023 remains vivid in my memory, a persistent presence in my thoughts," Thomas wrote in a post shared to Instagram. "I consciously embrace it as the initiation of a new chapter. Opting for amputation, I am determined to own March 5 and redefine its significance in my life."

He added, "Get ready, amputation world! I'm on my way! I am scheduled for surgery on March 5, 2024."

In the video shared alongside the announcement Sunday, Thomas gave fans a look at his whirlwind last year -- from his terrifying accident, to his gruesome injuries and some of the setbacks and victories he's faced along the way.

The post also included audio of a conversation between him and his doctor, who explained the surgery and answered any questions Thomas had.

While amputation wasn't the end goal for Thomas, who has documented his road to recovery on social media, it appears the reality star has made peace with the decision, and received words of support from his fellow Challenge co-stars too.

MTV OG Johnny Bananas wrote, "You’re a warrior Nelly, I know this may feel like the end but it’s the beginning of a new chapter. Just remember you've got so many people supporting you through this journey. The comeback is always better than the setback. Prayers up brother 👏."

Mark Long also commented, offering help and support to Thomas.

"My brother, you will rise from this setback….I have no doubt 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼," he wrote. "I can see you using this terrible situation as a platform to educate and inspire others going through a similar story🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 I'm here to support and/or help any way I can. Love you brother❤."

Challenge alum, Kam Williams sent words of encouragement as well, adding, "You got this & God got you! Sending you lots of love & prayers per usual ❤️🙏🏽."

Thomas first shared that he was facing possible amputation in September, after doctors told him his ankle had re-fractured and was not healing.

"Come to find out, where they have the screws and plates, the bone broke. It did not re-heal," he said at the time. "The doctor has laid my options out there. The stage that I'm in right now is called a salvage stage, which [means] either they can salvage my ankle, or they can amputate it."

"This is not going to break me, but goddamn, I'm so over hearing bad news," Thomas added. "I just wanted some good news today."

That same month, docs obtained by TMZ revealed that Thomas was charged with DWI for the near-fatal car crash. Per the docs, officers said he had "bloodshot, glassy eyes" as he explained to them that another car had swerved in front of him before the crash.

While Thomas claimed to only have had two to three drinks, a blood test done while at the hospital came back with a BAC (blood alcohol content) of .178 -- which kicked up his charge to Class A misdemeanor. Legally, drivers with levels above .08 are considered impaired.

Following the March crash, Thomas thanked the group who saved his life that night. "I was involved in a car accident. I want to thank kJ: @kj_osborn_ @nfl @vikings for being on the scene and filming my rescue," he said in a tweet. "I am forever grateful to Abdulmejied Hairedin, Rita, and Arthur for pulling me out of a burning vehicle, risking their own lives to save mine."