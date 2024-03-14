Seeing Double! Lindsay Lohan Interviews Herself Parent Trap Style

Bustle

Lohan opens up about life as a mom, a Freaky Friday sequel, her favorite film and whether she'll have a tell-all book of her own coming anytime soon.

Lindsay Lohan sat down with Bustle, Parent Trap style, and interviewed herself about, well, all things Lindsay, in a quick catch-up with the actress ahead of her new Netflix movie, Irish Wish.

In a video that accompanied a new profile on Thursday, one Lindsay sat across from the other -- one dressed in a green, sparkling halter top mini-dress, her auburn hair tied up in a high ponytail, and the other in a black, fishnet dress, with her long locks cascading across her shoulders.

Asking herself questions, Lohan touched on everything from her favorite role to her new life as a mom to son, Luai, 8 months, whom she shares with husband, Bader Shamas.

"I don't have a favorite role because I've enjoyed every role," Lohan said before sharing an answer that may surprise some fans. "I really enjoyed doing Georgia Rule 'cause it was different for me at the time. It was was more of an adult departure for me. So I liked it because it felt more challenging."

Of her co-star Jane Fonda, Lohan said, "she was great."

When it comes to her new role as a mom, the Mean Girls alum said she feels very "joyous," telling viewers, "I feel really blessed and lucky and happy and everything."

The actress also touched on her singing career. Having only just returned to the big and small screens, Lohan said she's not quite ready to get behind the mic yet, but would if it was part of a role. She does, however, sing to her baby.

As for any other avenues she'd like to pursue, the multi-hyphenate said she'd be open to directing someday.

"I think maybe down the line I'd love to direct," Lohan revealed. "I feel like sometimes I'm directing the directors, and I don't know if they like it or not."

Elsewhere in the interview, Lohan dishes on another piece of nostalgia, reuniting with Jamie Lee Curtis for the sequel to their beloved early aughts film, Freaky Friday.

"I can't say much, but we are going to be doing it. I hope it's sooner than later," Lohan shared.

While she's definitely in the midst of a Hollywood renaissance, Lohan, who re-located to Dubai after spending time in Europe, said she's not committed to living in Tinsel Town this time around.

"We're probably going to start to spend more time here [in the United States]," Lohan said, noting that she and Shamas are still "deciding" on their family's home base. "We're looking now."

And though she's been in the biz since she was just a kid, it's really only the start of the next chapter of Lohan's story. While many of her contemporaries -- Paris Hilton and Britney Spears included -- are penning their well-documented younger years in a memoir, the 37-year-old told the outlet she still has plenty more to accomplish before she does that.

"I congratulate all the people that [have done that]. I think it's good that they do what they want to take their power back," Lohan said. "When I'm ready and I accomplish all of the things I want to accomplish, then I'll maybe consider doing it. But my story isn't finished yet, so I'm not in a rush to share my side of it."

Irish Wish is out this week on Netflix.