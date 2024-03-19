Garrison Brown's Sister Savanah Pays Tribute, Says He's 'No Longer in Any More Pain'

Instagram

In her first post since the tragic death by suicide of 'Sister Wives' star Garrison Brown, Savanah opens up about all those little things that still make her think of her big brother and hopes people "never underestimate how big of a hole their loss would leave."

Two weeks after the shocking death of Sister Wives star Garrison Brown in his home, his younger sister Savanah is paying tribute to her big brother with touching words, and a message for anyone else who might be struggling.

According to TMZ, the Flagstaff Police Department responded to a report of a death on March 5, finding Garrison dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No foul play is suspected. The reality star was reportedly found by his 22-year-old brother Gabriel.

On Tuesday, Savanah shared photos of Garrison, including one of him holding her when she was just an infant, along with a heartbreaking message where she shares all those little moments in life when he's still with her.

"Two weeks ago, on Tuesday March 5, my older brother Garrison took his own life. He was 25," wrote the 19 year old. "I'm having a hard time understanding it. But I know now, more than anything, that my brother Garrison is no longer in any more pain."

"Every time I see a car that looks like his on the road, I briefly wonder if it's him on his way home from work before I am reminded that he is gone," she continued. "When I make PB&Js, I am reminded of him. When I look up at the night sky, he is there."

She concluded her message with words for anyone else who may be struggling. "I deeply hope that anyone who may be reading this never underestimates how big of a hole their loss would leave," she wrote. "Persevere, for the sake of your family, for the sake of your friends, for the sake of the ones who love you."

Savanah then shared the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number, 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Her words come just one day after their older sister, Madison, 28, opened up about Garrett's mental health struggles. She spoke passionately about the need for mental health awareness and self-care in a video posted to her Instagram.

"Mental health is so important and I don't think we talk about it enough and I don't think we do enough to bring awareness. It wasn't bullying, it wasn't a lack of love that Garrison had, it was mental health, and I am going to continue talking about mental health and self care until I am blue in the face."

She also reflected on conversations she and Garrison had about his difficult relationship with social media, particularly as someone with such a public-facing family.

"Social media is not real -- it's a highlight reel and that was something that Garrison and I talked a lot about," she continued. "I know my other siblings and my mom have expressed this -- that Garrison used to feel like he wasn't doing enough because he was comparing himself to things on social media and I don't think that it's real and we need to remember that."

In addition to Savanah and Madison, Garrison is survived by siblings Logan, 29, Hunter, 27, and Gabriel, 22 -- as well as 12 half-siblings from Kody's relationships with ex-wives Meri Brown, Christine Brown and wife Robyn Brown.

Following the news of his passing, Garrison's friends and family, including his siblings, have been mourning their loss on social media.

Mykelti Brown took to her Instagram last week, sharing a photo of Garrison with her daughter.

"'But pain's like water. It finds a way to push through any seal. There's no way to stop it. Sometimes you have to let yourself sink inside of it before you can learn how to swim to the surface,'" she wrote, using a quote from Katie Kacvinsky to kick off her tribute.

"Garrison was always the funniest person in the room," she also wrote. "He was one cool dude and I cry so much because my kinda [sic] will never be able to experience his fun presence. But he will live on in all my families memories. Have fun up with the stars little bro, you're missed."

Janelle's former "sister wife," Christine Brown, also paid tribute to the Army vet, taking to Instagram to share a sweet video of him building a flowerbed with her daughter, Truely, on Thursday.