11 Celebrities Who Really Hate Red Carpets

Stepping out on a red carpet for an award show or movie premiere may seem like a dream -- but it’s not all that it’s cracked up to be. Walking down the carpet with all eyes on you and photographers shouting your name can be pretty nerve wracking…and there are a handful celebrities who admit that they really just don’t like it. From the over-the-top glam preparation to intimidating interviewers, these celebs say that they wish it wasn’t a part of the job.

1. Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian may be a massive celebrity but she admittedly doesn’t like red carpets. Amid rumors that she had been blacklisted from the Met Gala, Khloé cleared things up on an episode of The Kardashians, explaining she simply didn’t want to go.

“I have been invited in the past. I just opted not to go. I’m not big on red carpets. I think I’ve made that very clear,” Khloé said on an episode of the show.

When Khloé did actually attend the Met Gala in 2022, she shared that her “anxiety was through the roof” and she “almost had a heart attack” on the carpet.

2. Victoria Beckham

For years, Victoria Beckham ruled the stage as a member of the Spice Girls but when it comes to red carpets, they’re simply not her thing. Victoria explained that after years of criticism, she doesn’t like putting herself out there anymore.

“I just can’t wait to get down the carpet and be done with it. I don’t know if it’s the years of being photographed and the criticism, but I just feel exposed and vulnerable and uncomfortable, and I can’t be myself,” Victoria told The Times.

3. Adele

From early on in Adele’s career, she’s said that walking the red carpet is one of her least favorite things to do. Back in 2012, she explained that she doesn’t get insecure -- she’d just rather be doing something else.

“I hate the red carpet. I don’t feel insecure, I just feel like, ‘Oh, I don’t want to do this.’ I literally get a stomach cramp,” she told Vogue. “At the VMAs [in 2011], I felt really out of my comfort zone because there were so many superstars there. But that’s been the case from day one. I never feel like, Oh, yeah, I should be here. And I was missing my best friend’s hen night. So I was a bit bitter that I wasn’t there, to be perfectly honest.”

4. ​​Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy openly admits that he’s not a big fan of walking the red carpet. Reflecting on his career, he explained that he just doesn’t like being an entertainment personality but wishes he enjoyed it more.

“I guess I’m not very good at being a ‘personality,’ and I’m not very comfortable doing the red carpet thing, or the chat show scenario,” he told the Irish Post. “I wish I was, because it would make life easier for me.”

5. Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik has always shied away from the spotlight, which includes the red carpets. While he did attend the Met Gala in 2016, he said he had to be convinced by his former stylist and viewed it more as “taking the piss” instead of a serious occasion.

“Now, it’s not something I would go to. I’d rather be sitting at my house, doing something productive, than dressing up in really expensive clothes and being photographed on a red carpet... To do the self-indulgent, ‘Look at me, I'm amazing’ thing on the red carpet, it’s not me,” Zayn told GQ.

6. Busy Philipps

Busy Philipps isn’t a big fan of red carpets because they end up being a major financial drain. She says she has to “continually hustle” because of the cost of the hair, makeup, and wardrobe teams needed to get ready for events.

“The film company or this production company is only going to pay this percentage of your hair, makeup, and wardrobe, so then you have to make up the rest. So then you are a thousand dollars out of pocket, and at the end of the day, it’s like, ‘What am I doing?’ Sometimes I think I should just show up a mess at one of these things as a protest,” Busy shared with Page Six.

7. Anna Kendrick

Back in 2010, early in Anna Kendrick’s career, she admitted that she really disliked hitting the red carpet for events and premieres. At the time, she said she was working on getting better at it because it was part of her job.

“Oh my God, no, I hate [going to premieres]. It’s literally the worst thing in the world, but I’m trying to get better at it,” Anna told Company. “It is part of the job and a skill like anything else, so I just smile through it, look pretty, and pretend the photographers aren't yelling at me.”

8. Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is an incredibly private person so it only makes sense that he doesn’t like red carpets. On TikTok, he responded to another video that was showing rare photos of the singer on the red carpet and he went on to express just how much he disliked them.

“I just look mad awkward, don't I? I hate red carpets,” Ed said in the video, adding in the caption, “Be wary of anyone that likes the red carpet.”

9. Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst once explained that her distaste for red carpets all had to do with how the photos turned out. She said that for her, the lighting doesn’t work and the photographers don’t understand flattering angles.

“I hate red carpet photographs! It’s such flat lighting! They take away my cheekbones -- I just become a moonface,” Kirsten shared with Lucky Magazine. “I hate those photos so much. I always look terrible. And they don’t know angles on faces. There is no artistry to it. I hate them.”

10. Carey Mulligan

Looking back on her early days of fame, Carey Mulligan admitted that she really didn’t enjoy being in the spotlight. She explained that red carpets made her very fearful and always left her very overwhelmed, on the verge of tears.

“I was -- and am -- not great at having my photo taken and doing red carpets. When I was a bit younger, it used to paralyze me with fear. I used to get to the end of a red carpet in tears -- awful,” she told Radio Times magazine. “I don’t really know why, I was just sort of a bit overwhelmed. I should have been at the parties having a good time, but instead I was at the parties being, like, ‘When can I leave?’”

11. Gabourey Sidibe

Gabourey Sidibe just doesn’t get the point of red carpets. In fact, she says she wishes she could skip them completely because she believes it doesn’t matter if she gets to show off the outfit she’s wearing.