Masked Singer Double Elimination Unmasks Star of One of TV's All-Time Biggest Shows

Cyclops, Firefly and Thingamabob each sang for their lives -- but only one would survive to move on to this season's big finale!

With this season’s new format on “The Masked Singer,” this is already a semi-finals episode -- and a double elimination!

Rather than jump back and forth between all the contestants, we’ve only seen five of the fifteen that are competing. It looks like we’ll be spending three weeks with each group of 5, whittling them down to one finalist from each group competing in the Finals.

We’ve already said goodbye to McTerrier and Ram, but tonight their number will double as two more masks will join them and be unmasked. Our money would have been on Firefly to go the distance, but after she had to sing for her life last week, we’re not so sure anymore.

On top of that, Thingamabob is starting to come alive out there, while Cyclops seems to be developing a bit of a following. Only one will survive the night -- but which one?

We'll also be sharing some of the internet's guesses, too, so if you don't want to be potentially spoiled (because they are very good at this), you may want to skip past the guesses sections.

Let’s jump right in with this week’s masks. And don’t worry, before we get to the shocking unmasking, we're going to make you power through the terrible (and occasionally good) guesses made by our illustrious panel of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger first. We do this because we love ... to torture you.

ROUND ONE

TEAM CUDDLY: THINGAMABOB

(“Classic,” MKTO) Thingamabob has grown as a stage performer even from his time on this show. In just three weeks, we’re seeing a lot more stage presence, more movement and even some dancing as he gets into the rhythm. Vocally, he was as strong as ever, but again we got the sense from some of the choices he makes and breath control issues that he’s an extremely gifted non-singer. This just isn’t what he does, though he possibly could if he wanted.

Guesses: A sad look back at his life, Thingamabob revealed that his parents and family were not at all supportive of him pursuing his dream until after he’da achieved success. He said his siblings even stopped talking to him. He also shared that they didn’t have much growing up, which could be why they didn’t want him to take a risk?

As for imagery, we saw a plush kangaroo with joey, monkey bars as he pulled on a rope, there was a bull graphic as well as a wrecking ball flying through. And we’re not sure if it’s relevant, but the agent playing his father had on a cowboy-style hat while his “mother” agent was rocking a very Khaleesi-like white braid.

Talking about why he wants to make the finale, Thingamabob basically admitted that based on what he does for a living, this is not something people would expect him to be able to do. So this is one incredibly well-kept secret -- well, not so well kept based on how confident Twitter is in his identity.

Ken proved that he knows how to take a bunch of clues and come to all the wrong conclusions, believing that siblings and the kangaroo point down under to Liam of the Hemsworths, who was married to Miley Cyrus. Liam is a big dude, so this may not be a terrible guess, but we’re thinking athlete, too.

Robin decided to “have some fun,” by again guessing Jason Momoa, but no one else was believing it. Nicole joined us on the athlete train, but went with Chicago Bulls wildman Dennis Rodman, which also isn’t a horrific guess.

But it's not the winningest guess online, which has been Eagles Offensive Tackle Jordan Malatia. The kangaroo ties to his Aussie roots, the bull to his rugby days and the Eagle we saw in a previous package to his current NFL team.

And those who are in the know about Jordan's story know that he's no stranger to singing, even if he doesn't have breath management down just yet.

We still gotta love those who just echo a guess from the judges, too, as well as the other stray picks.

TEAM BAD: CYCLOPS

(“Flashdance (What a Feeling),” Irene Cara) Cyclops was like your fun uncle or grandpa who wanted to surprise everyone. It wasn't anywhere near note perfect, but he did put some vibrato on some of his sustained notes, so he was trying. This just isn’t a singer, though we get the sense that it’s someone who knows how to have a good time and be the life of the party.

Guesses: The head of the statue of David was randomly shown as we saw Cyclops nursing a milkshake at a bar during a down period of is life. He then got the “best message ever,” represented by a lottery ticket with “15 Ways to Win.”

From there, we saw a podcast logo and he shared a huge highlight in his life was being invited by his favorite musician to be featured on their new album, and that this changed their life. A fiddle player danced in on this declaration, which could be a clue as to what he did on the album, or what kind of artists his favorite musician is (or was).

Ken is still on “Guardians of the Galaxy” from the meteorite clue and the year Peter Quill was abducted, but this week’s statue has him shifting to Drax actor David Bautista, which isn’t a bad guess. It’s a huge costume and he’s a huge, strong dude.

Jenny, though, thinks the fiddle clue is telling her this is a musician. She took the compass to the song “Castaway” and landed on Zac Brown, but it felt like a bit of a stretch. The meteorite is for a country rock star? Nobody calls them that. It was the podcast clue for Robin Thicke, though, and so he went with Dax Shepard.

He was very humble and sweet, with a dash of humor telling Nick that his father is Cyclops, so please call him Cy. He even got emotional thinking about making it to the finale, though that’s going to be one tall order, no matter how beloved he is.

At least he'll probably go out unidentified, as the usually spot-on Twittersphere has no idea, either, with guesses parroting what the judges are saying, or otherwise all over the place. As it's someone who doesn't generally sing, and the costume hides any physical traits, it's easy to see why it's such a stumper. We're right there with them.

TEAM GOOD: FIREFLY

(“Attention,“ Charlie Puth) Firefly delivered another solid vocal in a very limited vocal range, which should narrow down who this could be. She’s someone who is definitely a professional and she knows what her voice can do and what it can’t -- or what she simply doesn’t do. This was a contained performance. It didn’t come across the most charismatic, but it was very polished.

Guesses: Apparently, performing has been in Firefly’s blood since childhood, whien she would steal her mother’s clothes and put on shows for her family. Finally, her mother convinced her to perform for her neighbors, and it was one of them who got her that important first gig.

We saw her getting measured while holding a red dress, while a neighbor handed her money with a red fire alarm switch. She also wound up holding red sticks of dynamite labeled “TNT” by the end of the package, so red was definitely a recurring motif, as well. Adding to Pharrell last week and Tyler Perry the week before, we got a photo of Kanye West this week.

Ken is still hung up on Alicia Keys, tying the fire alarm to “This girl is on fire!” As for Jenny, she jumped ship from Monica to Ciara, thinking the alarm is for the song “Hotline” and her home base of “Hot-lanta.” Nicole, though, wasn’t feeling that.

It was all about the pictures for Robin Thicke, with the song “Love You Better” from Tyler Perry’s “Why Did I Get Married?” She also sang with Pharrell on a song with Snoop Dogg, and she sang “I Changed My Mind” with Kanye West. He’s more confident than ever that this is Keyshia Cole.

At this point, the only people on Twitter not guessing Teyana Taylor are the ones who've never heard of her -- and we'd wager some of them have jumped on the bandwagon anyway. The voice, the walk, even the possible temper tantrum last week; it all fits. So instead of guessing, they're all just tying in the clues and sitting back on their confidence.

ROUND TWO: FINAL SHOWDOWN

For their last chance to impress, the three semi-finalists hit the stage together to tackle the same song. It’s a great way to showcase their diversity as artists, how well they can collaborate vocally, and who stands out just a bit more from others in the pack.

(“I Feel Good,” James Brown) Firefly wasted no time bringing a ton of sass and energy as she ripped into this R&B classic, and then Thingamabob matched her with even more rich texture with a buttery R&B vocal. Cyclops was holding it down as best he could, but it was clear from the jump that this was a two-way showdown and he wasn’t really in the running.

Thingamabob even hit us with a sweet falsetto on a high note that really cemented him as the front-runner of this trio, because Firefly didn’t really have an answer. Firefly came out very strong and had more stage charisma and presence than any of her competitors, but she was outsang (just enough) by Thingamabob. That makes it a virtual tie between the two, but he got the slightest edge.

UNMASKING 3

Based on the three-way Final Showdown, and the whole night in general, we figured we’d quickly find out if Firefly left in a huff last week or if something else was going on, because we had a feeling this wasn’t going to be her night.

Had it been a single elimination, she’d have been in there like swimwear with another chance to impress. Instead, with only one advance, she just didn’t rise to the occasion quite as much as Thingamabob. Yes, she had better stage presence, but his vocals really rose to new heights.

On top of that, she found herself in the Bottom 2 last week, so she wasn’t able to connect well enough with that audience. She did go down and sing more intimately with them this week, but so did Thingamabob. And he just seems more beloved by them.

If we were to eliminate them from worst to first, we’d have to say it was time to say goodbye to Cyclops first and foremost. He’s engaging and a lot of fun out there, but he’s not even in the same classroom as his competition.

Thankfully, that’s what happened as Cyclops became the third person eliminated from the competition. That does make the final unmasking of the night even more uncertain! Of course, before we get there, we need to get the panel’s final guesses as to the Cyclops’ identity.

Robin Thicke: Kevin Smith

Kevin Smith Jenny McCarthy: Zac Brown

Zac Brown Ken Jeong: David Bautista

David Bautista Nicole Scherzinger: Michael Keaton

In the end, despite some last-minute changes in their guesses, no one got this one right, as it was “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-0” star Jorge Garcia. He’s a naturally funny dude, which fit the persona of the huggable Cyclops.

The compass and winning lottery ticket were ties to his “Lost” character, while David was because he got an early break on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” with Larry David, while the comic book tied to his “Alcatraz” role. Let’s just say, the clues were all right there, but the panel (and everyone else) was totally lost.

UNMASKING 4

Cyclops was a no-brainer to get unmasked after tonight, but it was a much tighter race between Firefly and Thingamabob. When the season started, FIrefly seemed a lock to walk away with this, as we didn’t feel anyone in this group could stand up to her. But then Thingamabob started standing taller and taller.

By this third week, he was the strongest he’d been, and Firefly was starting to sound a bit the same each time she came out. It was clean, and it was sufficiently excellent, but it didn’t hae that wow factor. Nothing was surprising us or demanding we remember it in her performances.

Meanwhile, Thingamabob was bringing more showmanship, he was showing off a bit more vocal flair each time. And then, he hit us with that falsetto moment to stand out in the Final Showdown, so for us, he earned that spot in the finale.

The panel and voting audience disagreed with us, though, rewarding Firefly’s professionalism as a singer over Thingamabob’s secret (and extremely impressive) talent. Let's just say, this was almost as big a shocker as Firefly having to sing for her life last week, ironically enough.

Robin Thicke: J.J. Watt

J.J. Watt Jenny McCarthy: Michael Strahan

Michael Strahan Ken Jeong: Liam Hesmworth

Liam Hesmworth Nicole Scherzinger: Dennis Rodman

Once again, the panel mixed it up a bit with some of their final guesses, with Jenny deciding the kangaroo could mean hopping from show to show, while Robin decided it might be indicative of jump blocks in the NFL (shield log and tackle box tie in, as well).

It turns out, Robin got closer than anyone on the panel -- and the internet had it right the whole time -- as it was NFL Offensive Tackle Jordan Mailata of the Philadelphia Eagles. Talk about an incredible hidden talent!

Jordan did a great job hiding his natural Australian accent, as it may have given away his rugby past (which was the Bulldog tie). He said he’s been singing his whole life, but took a chance with the NFL and it’s paid off, so far.

Perhaps the funniest thing about the response to Jordan's unmasking is the sheer amount of thirst that started slopping around the Twittersphere. Don't get us wrong, he's a fine looking dude, but control yourselves ... at least a little!

